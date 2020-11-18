Glen Point Capital LLP Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, JD.com Inc

Investment company Glen Point Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II, sells ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, JD.com Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glen Point Capital LLP. As of 2020Q3, Glen Point Capital LLP owns 6 stocks with a total value of $359 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SMH, CAT, IPOB,

SMH, CAT, IPOB, Added Positions: XLI,

XLI, Sold Out: EEM, XLF, JD, LQD, V, MA, EMB, IWM,

For the details of Glen Point Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glen+point+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES INC (EWZ) - 6,000,000 shares, 46.22% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (EEM) - 2,300,000 shares, 28.24% of the total portfolio. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI) - 643,000 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5349.15% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 143,017 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 67,600 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. New Position

Glen Point Capital LLP initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.05 and $183.55, with an estimated average price of $167.44. The stock is now traded at around $199.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 143,017 shares as of .

Glen Point Capital LLP initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 67,600 shares as of .

Glen Point Capital LLP initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $12.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 381,000 shares as of .

Glen Point Capital LLP added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 5349.15%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $87.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.53%. The holding were 643,000 shares as of .

Glen Point Capital LLP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87.

Glen Point Capital LLP sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Glen Point Capital LLP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

Glen Point Capital LLP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3.

Glen Point Capital LLP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76.

Glen Point Capital LLP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.