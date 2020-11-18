RGM Capital, LLC Buys Pros Holdings Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Sells LivePerson Inc, Lam Research Corp, Nuance Communications Inc

Naples, FL, based Investment company RGM Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pros Holdings Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Box Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, sells LivePerson Inc, Lam Research Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, ServiceNow Inc, LiveRamp Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RGM Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, RGM Capital, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PRO, PD, CSII,

PRO, PD, CSII, Added Positions: CSOD, BOX, TENB, CLDR, PFPT, CYBR, AVNS, RP, VRNT,

CSOD, BOX, TENB, CLDR, PFPT, CYBR, AVNS, RP, VRNT, Reduced Positions: LPSN, NUAN, NOW, RAMP, NICE, SAIL, MDLA, LMNX, TYL, MANH,

LPSN, NUAN, NOW, RAMP, NICE, SAIL, MDLA, LMNX, TYL, MANH, Sold Out: LRCX,

Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 4,354,603 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.62% NICE Ltd (NICE) - 619,002 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.43% Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) - 1,164,865 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.10% Box Inc (BOX) - 6,573,297 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.48% Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) - 2,361,857 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18%

RGM Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pros Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.01 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $37.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 1,202,204 shares as of .

RGM Capital, LLC initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,218,289 shares as of .

RGM Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $39.35, with an estimated average price of $32.3. The stock is now traded at around $36.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 328,273 shares as of .

RGM Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 34.73%. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $35.99. The stock is now traded at around $42.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 2,998,956 shares as of .

RGM Capital, LLC added to a holding in Box Inc by 30.48%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $18.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 6,573,297 shares as of .

RGM Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 48.41%. The purchase prices were between $28.99 and $41.34, with an estimated average price of $34.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 2,073,232 shares as of .

RGM Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cloudera Inc by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $11.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 8,598,843 shares as of .

RGM Capital, LLC added to a holding in Avanos Medical Inc by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $34.32, with an estimated average price of $31.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,055,353 shares as of .

RGM Capital, LLC added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $55.69 and $67.52, with an estimated average price of $61.83. The stock is now traded at around $62.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,030,841 shares as of .

RGM Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01.