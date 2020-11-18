Slate Path Capital LP Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Stitch Fix Inc, Vapotherm Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Slate Path Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Stitch Fix Inc, Vapotherm Inc, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc, Cue Biopharma Inc, sells Zillow Group Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, National Oilwell Varco Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Slate Path Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, Slate Path Capital LP owns 26 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 337,000 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 5,393,000 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27% The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 8,300,000 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67% New York Times Co (NYT) - 3,540,000 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 10,195,000 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio.

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $137.22. The stock is now traded at around $154.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of .

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.13 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $35.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 2,565,000 shares as of .

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Vapotherm Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,221,993 shares as of .

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.63. The stock is now traded at around $14.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of .

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $13.27, with an estimated average price of $8.71. The stock is now traded at around $7.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 595,000 shares as of .

Slate Path Capital LP added to a holding in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc by 418.04%. The purchase prices were between $3.46 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $5.73. The stock is now traded at around $2.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 6,196,063 shares as of .

Slate Path Capital LP added to a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc by 70.39%. The purchase prices were between $15.05 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $19.21. The stock is now traded at around $11.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,483,619 shares as of .

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $9.94.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc. The sale prices were between $9.06 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $11.44 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.65.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in Baker Hughes Co. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.29.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $77.67.