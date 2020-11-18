  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Hbk Investments L P Buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Uniti Group Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: DISCK +0.82% AVGO -0.06% T +0.21% LOW -1.26% ABT -0.54% ADBE +1.52% WPF -0.5% UNIT +7.04% CCIV +0.1% GDRX -22.5% JWS -2.63% U +5.86%

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Hbk Investments L P (Current Portfolio) buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Uniti Group Inc, Discovery Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, GoodRx Holdings Inc, sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hbk Investments L P. As of 2020Q3, Hbk Investments L P owns 239 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HBK INVESTMENTS L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hbk+investments+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HBK INVESTMENTS L P
  1. Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 3,618,000 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.72%
  2. AT&T Inc (T) - 993,685 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.81%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 117,613 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.58%
  4. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF) - 2,000,001 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) - 2,237,479 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,000,001 shares as of .

New Purchase: Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Uniti Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.87 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $10.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 2,237,479 shares as of .

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,975,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $11.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 1,697,413 shares as of .

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 480,194 shares as of .

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 3,618,000 shares as of .

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 1403.50%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $380.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 42,158 shares as of .

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 54.81%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $29.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 993,685 shares as of .

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 115.32%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $159.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 73,728 shares as of .

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 237.22%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $113.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 74,789 shares as of .

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 73.37%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $467.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 25,817 shares as of .

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF.U)

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.96.

Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS.U)

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.4 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $11.07.

Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH.U)

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.65.

Sold Out: Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB.U)

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.59.

Sold Out: Tortoise Acquisition Corp (SHLL)

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

Sold Out: Far Point Acquisition Corp (FPAC)

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of HBK INVESTMENTS L P. Also check out:

1. HBK INVESTMENTS L P's Undervalued Stocks
2. HBK INVESTMENTS L P's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HBK INVESTMENTS L P's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HBK INVESTMENTS L P keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)