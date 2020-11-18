Hbk Investments L P Buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Uniti Group Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Hbk Investments L P (Current Portfolio) buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Uniti Group Inc, Discovery Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, GoodRx Holdings Inc, sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hbk Investments L P. As of 2020Q3, Hbk Investments L P owns 239 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 3,618,000 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.72% AT&T Inc (T) - 993,685 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.81% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 117,613 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.58% Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF) - 2,000,001 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. New Position Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) - 2,237,479 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,000,001 shares as of .

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Uniti Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.87 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $10.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 2,237,479 shares as of .

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,975,000 shares as of .

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of .

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $11.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 1,697,413 shares as of .

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 480,194 shares as of .

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 3,618,000 shares as of .

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 1403.50%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $380.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 42,158 shares as of .

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 54.81%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $29.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 993,685 shares as of .

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 115.32%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $159.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 73,728 shares as of .

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 237.22%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $113.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 74,789 shares as of .

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 73.37%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $467.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 25,817 shares as of .

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.96.

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.4 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $11.07.

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.65.

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.59.

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.