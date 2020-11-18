Continental Advisors Llc Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, ALPS ETF TRUST, Viatris Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Evertec Inc, DaVita Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Continental Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, ALPS ETF TRUST, Viatris Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Synovus Financial Corp, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Evertec Inc, DaVita Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Continental Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q3, Continental Advisors Llc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: GILD, AMLP, VTRS, BHC, SNV, THC, MYGN, EWS, TFC, CAH, SSB, WFC, FHI, XLE, PFE, HRB, SCU,

GILD, AMLP, VTRS, BHC, SNV, THC, MYGN, EWS, TFC, CAH, SSB, WFC, FHI, XLE, PFE, HRB, SCU, Reduced Positions: EVTC, DVA, GOLD, GS, IVZ, TEVA, DFS, GE, C, PDCO, KR, WDR, BSX, CS, RDS.A, COF,

EVTC, DVA, GOLD, GS, IVZ, TEVA, DFS, GE, C, PDCO, KR, WDR, BSX, CS, RDS.A, COF, Sold Out: NUAN, BIIB, CYH, GDOT, WBA,

For the details of CONTINENTAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/continental+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 34,000 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. FIRST TRUST EXCH (FDN) - 64,000 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF) - 486,100 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 456,727 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.24% ARK ETF TR (ARKK) - 54,000 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio.

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 60,437 shares as of .

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST by 266.67%. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $24.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $17, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $16.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 244,614 shares as of .

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 41.09%. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 99,576 shares as of .

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in Synovus Financial Corp by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $17.77 and $22.75, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $30.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 90,977 shares as of .

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in Myriad Genetics Inc by 161.96%. The purchase prices were between $11.25 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $12.64. The stock is now traded at around $17.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,392 shares as of .

Continental Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $24.71 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $28.98.

Continental Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66.

Continental Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $4.4.

Continental Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.25.

Continental Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.