Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Buys PepsiCo Inc, Morgan Stanley, Ford Motor Co, Sells The Kroger Co, Lowe's Inc, CarMax Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: ADBE +1.52% ACN -0.46% W +1.55% PYPL +0.19% AVGO -0.06% UBT +1.36% PEP -0.36% MS +1.2% F -0.57% INFO -0.05% INTC -1.43% TMO -0.41% KR -1.24%

Investment company Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys PepsiCo Inc, Morgan Stanley, Ford Motor Co, IHS Markit, Intel Corp, sells The Kroger Co, Lowe's Inc, CarMax Inc, eBay Inc, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. owns 154 stocks with a total value of $48 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/haafor+%28singapore%29+pte.+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
  1. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 6,184 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.02%
  2. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 6,263 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 4,454 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.88%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 1,641 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.40%
  5. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 15,091 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 6,263 shares as of .

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $58.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 15,091 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 106,077 shares as of .

New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $92.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 8,871 shares as of .

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 10,528 shares as of .

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $479.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of .

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 58.40%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $467.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,641 shares as of .

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $243.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,184 shares as of .

Added: Wayfair Inc (W)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 45.14%. The purchase prices were between $210.8 and $342.4, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $239.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,360 shares as of .

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,679 shares as of .

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 57.71%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $380.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,186 shares as of .

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (UBT)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 99.14%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $146.57, with an estimated average price of $104.23. The stock is now traded at around $62.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,156 shares as of .

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54.

Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $86.23 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Haafor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.



