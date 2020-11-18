  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Antara Capital LP Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, RedBall Acquisition Corp, Canadian Solar Inc, Sells VICI Properties Inc, Red Rock Resorts Inc, PG&E Corp

November 18, 2020 | About: CPAA +0% CCO +3.2% IAC +0.39% RBAC.U +0% CSIQ +2.48% CZR +0.85% INVA +1.52% DMYT +2.47% VICI +0.88% RRR +2.09% PC +0%

Investment company Antara Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, RedBall Acquisition Corp, Canadian Solar Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp, sells VICI Properties Inc, Red Rock Resorts Inc, PG&E Corp, DraftKings Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Antara Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, Antara Capital LP owns 24 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Antara Capital LP
  1. Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 269,203 shares, 21.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.54%
  2. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 233,648 shares, 19.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC.U) - 1,758,019 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) - 350,000 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp (CPAA) - 1,106,100 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.37%
New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.24%. The holding were 233,648 shares as of .

New Purchase: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC.U)

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.78%. The holding were 1,758,019 shares as of .

New Purchase: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $26.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.45%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.71%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Innoviva Inc (INVA)

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Innoviva Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.33 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $12.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 506,888 shares as of .

New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc (DMYT)

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 355,092 shares as of .

Added: Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp (CPAA)

Antara Capital LP added to a holding in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp by 172.37%. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 1,106,100 shares as of .

Added: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO)

Antara Capital LP added to a holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.89 and $1.42, with an estimated average price of $1.08. The stock is now traded at around $1.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $22.43.

Sold Out: Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $14.54.

Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Sold Out: ForeScout Technologies Inc (FSCT)

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in ForeScout Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.42.



