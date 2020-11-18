Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Nikon Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Newmont Corp, Boston Properties Inc, sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Nikon Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tocqueville Asset Management L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. owns 599 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 1,499,435 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,415,822 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 748,744 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 49,724 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 161,029 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.65%

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 225,520 shares as of .

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 585,437 shares as of .

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.12 and $52.58, with an estimated average price of $48.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 242,215 shares as of .

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $198.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 50,845 shares as of .

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $297.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,876 shares as of .

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $45.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 204,877 shares as of .

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 104.98%. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,034,315 shares as of .

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 176.34%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 314,497 shares as of .

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 90.84%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $87.35. The stock is now traded at around $98.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 286,781 shares as of .

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 49.38%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,284,169 shares as of .

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 323,881 shares as of .

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in Essilorluxottica by 99.24%. The purchase prices were between $126.21 and $139, with an estimated average price of $133.28. The stock is now traded at around $143.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 99,720 shares as of .

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in Nikon Corp. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.66.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in Compass Group PLC. The sale prices were between $13.54 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $15.2.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The sale prices were between $42.52 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $52.54.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.64 and $13.44, with an estimated average price of $11.39.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $176.93 and $228.63, with an estimated average price of $205.93.