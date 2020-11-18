Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc Buys Bank of America Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Williams Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp

Bala Cynwyd, PA, based Investment company Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Williams Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Philip Morris International Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Best Buy Co Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc owns 1334 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAC, WMB, PM, AVY, NEE, GDDY, VRSN, ITW, SIRI, BMY, CBRE, INFY, ALL, EIX, MDT, SYF, PAYX, DHR, MTN, DELL, ERIC, FLIR, LIN, TIF, TAL, PAGS, LH, RMD, BWXT, FTV, BP, ORI, AGNC, WIX, ELAN, CLGX, HD, PFG, JAZZ, CTLT, PVH, RGLD, ROP, RH, ATUS, ADC, CPRT, LHCG, LAZ, TRMB, UNM, OMF, ACI, PACW, HIW, MTCH, LNC, PSA, FUTU, ABB, ARE, APA, CASY, CIEN, LIVN, EFX, GPS, IRM, MDC, NICE, PODD, BEAT, ENV, ESTC, CHE, PSB, RL, BPOP, DGX, VSH, WAL, QTS, ESNT, ATHM, ATI, ARW, EAT, PEGA, QCOM, RLI, EBS, BIP, WMGI, TRIP, IBP, TLRY, RLAY, RDY, JBL, JEF, NAV, OHI, PHM, RS, POOL, SGMS, SNA, WLTW, INT, FIBK, GRFS, NCLH, SBSW, SEAS, NVTA, NFE, CRWD, AMG, ALNY, BLDR, CWT, CRK, HLF, HST, VIAV, MXIM, OLN, OSK, REGN, RHI, SCS, TCP, INVA, KMPR, BGCP, EXLS, TDC, MAIN, PRI, SAVE, GWRE, SFM, XNCR, AMC, ASND, MGP, NTLA, ICLK, NVT, WIMI, ADCT, FMTX, CVAC, AEL, THRM, IVZ, NLY, AIV, ASB, BDGE, CBZ, FSS, FELE, KFRC, KIM, LECO, NP, NVMI, ODP, PPBI, SLAB, LSI, SF, TKR, VSAT, WDR, WW, WEX, ALBO, VRTS, CRDF, MXL, LPLA, FIVE, ESRT, PCTY, VNOM, LNTH, NK, WTRH, HUD, SMAR, DAO, MSGE, RPTX, AKUS, IAC, SRCE, RAMP, AZPN, ATRO, AUDC, BSTC, BMTC, CAC, CASS, CATY, CETV, CNTY, CCF, CLH, CPSI, CORT, OFC, DRQ, SSP, EGBN, EXP, ECPG, ENTG, PLUS, FBNC, FCNCA, BANC, FC, FDP, FULT, GRVY, GME, GNW, GRC, GSBC, GHL, HNI, HNGR, HWKN, HBNC, IBCP, NSIT, IDCC, JJSF, JW.A, KAI, KFY, KLIC, GDEN, LAMR, LORL, MFA, MSTR, MLR, MSA, MTX, MYE, VXRT, EGOV, NNI, NTGR, ASGN, OFG, GLT, FRPH, MD, PHI, RJF, RBC, REG, REX, SYBT, SPXC, SANM, SBCF, SKY, SSYS, SKT, GL, PRPO, TCBK, TKC, UAA, UVSP, USNA, VECO, WRI, ZIXI, SENEA, UONE, UVE, COWN, CVLT, OMAB, TFSL, KNDI, CBPO, 4LT1, HCI, IBIO, RST, SLRC, LEA, QNST, CDXS, PLOW, HPP, VPG, AMRC, NOVT, COR, ASMB, WD, VC, ARCO, ANGI, MTSI, GLOG, HY, NCBS, HTBX, AMH, BMCH, AMBC, KPTI, NGHC, ADMS, LPG, FFWM, AY, MIK, W, TBK, BOX, MCFT, OLLI, RGNX, PFGC, FCPT, RMR, GCP, CRVS, BATRK, LSXMK, TPB, ACIU, BYSI, ZYME, ZLAB, AQUA, KLR, GHG, ROAD, KNSA, VNE, MGTA, SVMK, STRO, ACA, EQ, PHAS, TLSA, INMB, JFIN, MORF, CABA, IMAB, RNA, FUSN, INZY, AOUT, 40Y1, ASX, CARV, CYH, CIG, FFIC, IMMR, IMGN, KRO, MOV, NYMT, ABIO, SRGA, TRIB, PRTK, AVXL, INFN, AMTX, NVGS, FLDM, CRMD, VUZI, MITT, RLJ, 6SQB, FRAN, PBYI, MRC, ATOS, CANF, RESI, GLG, TACO, SINT, HEPA, AGTC, CMCM, VRTV, SPKE, NBEV, TTOO, LTRPA, TCON, BLPH, OPGN, SIOX, CHMA, BNED, PDSB, AQB, VRNA, FINV, COGT, CLBK, ECOR, HFFG, 1YI1, CYCN,

CHGG, QTWO, LBRDK, PSTG, NOVA, AOS, ADSK, COF, DCI, EV, ENS, EXAS, GGG, HCSG, MAR, NEM, NBL, RDN, RIO, SRE, SNV, WTS, POR, DAL, ARES, SYNH, FHB, DBX, UPWK, DOX, AXP, AME, BOKF, BCO, CBT, CSL, CNX, DENN, DEO, EMN, FDS, FR, KSS, LZB, MSM, MHK, PPC, PNFP, PRGS, UCBI, WLK, XEL, XRX, ENSG, TMX, FGEN, VIRT, WING, JHG, EQH, ABM, APH, AVT, BYD, CRI, LNG, COLM, DXC, DVA, ITGR, GES, IP, IPG, KLAC, MAT, OSIS, SSB, SINA, SHW, SLGN, SBUX, TTEK, TRN, PAG, WWW, XLNX, ZION, CZZ, NOAH, TRGP, BKU, COOP, EVTC, ARMK, FSK, CDK, TRU, MYOK, AVYA, IQ, CHX, FTCH, VVNT, AMSF, A, CMC, GLW, DRD, DISH, EL, FWRD, GPN, GTN, GEF, GPI, INDB, ISBC, MTG, MOH, HOPE, NEU, NSC, PRK, STL, RUTH, SJW, STAA, RGR, NLOK, UHS, CMPR, WSO, WABC, WOR, PRIM, AER, CLNE, FOLD, DFS, GAIN, V, JBT, GNRC, ST, WPX, PLAY, FATE, PINC, SALT, AAL, INGN, MC, NEP, WMS, LC, EVFM, JRVR, ENR, LILAK, LSXMA, ATH, SOI, SAIL, ADT, FOX, TIGR, SY, KTB, KRTX, GAN, AMN, NSP, AEG, ALB, AB, MO, ANGO, AIT, BJRI, BCPC, BBSI, BECN, BGFV, BIG, CAL, BRKR, CNA, CVGW, CFFN, CSV, CX, CNS, COLB, CPA, CR, DCP, XRAY, DBI, DHIL, ESE, EWBC, FCF, FMBI, GIII, GBX, GFF, GGAL, HAFC, HOG, HVT, HA, EHC, HSII, DIN, IART, ICE, JCOM, JCI, KAMN, KBAL, KNX, KB, MLI, MUR, NWLI, NTUS, NEOG, OII, PH, PATK, ROLL, RAVN, RRGB, RGP, REV, SASR, SNY, SXT, SCI, SKYW, SWBI, SPTN, SXI, VIV, TNC, TEX, RIG, TGI, TRST, TNP, UAL, UIS, VLY, WAFD, WASH, CEMI, KOP, HOMB, WNS, HBI, ICFI, NCMI, GLUU, TRS, VRTU, VMW, AROC, MAXR, ZAGG, NX, KAR, TROX, CLSK, FDUS, MSBI, FBHS, XYL, BCEI, DKL, AGIO, TPRE, FEYE, EIGI, GLYC, EIGR, TNDM, IMUX, PAHC, SABR, DNOW, ADVM, LPTX, ADAP, NBLX, CERC, SITE, RETA, PTGX, GOLF, VREX, VRRM, ATNX, SOLO, OMP, PQG, WHD, HMI, RCUS, FIXX, NEW, GRTS, QFIN, GOSS, CRTX, MIST, 19U1, SDC, APRE, BILL, GDYN, AZEK, AIR, ATSG, ACTG, ABEO, HCKT, BMI, BANF, BCH, BRC, BRKL, CLSN, CPF, CLAR, KOF, CLB, CS, CRY, CMLS, DBD, DPW, DSS, DLB, LCII, DVAX, EZPW, EBIX, ERJ, WIRE, EBF, NPO, EFSC, EXTR, FMC, IT, HSTM, OTRK, AEGN, INSM, TILE, JBLU, JOUT, KNL, LKFN, LFUS, MTW, MCS, T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 1,578,445 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.61% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,987,684 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 555,800 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. McKesson Corp (MCK) - 172,700 shares, 0.77% of the total portfolio. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 130,800 shares, 0.64% of the total portfolio.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 812,625 shares as of .

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 711,747 shares as of .

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $78.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 164,427 shares as of .

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.61 and $128.69, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $149.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 75,496 shares as of .

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $76.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 125,684 shares as of .

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39. The stock is now traded at around $76.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 114,826 shares as of .

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 1332.00%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $155.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 107,400 shares as of .

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 2167.91%. The purchase prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 204,112 shares as of .

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 263.83%. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $198.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 85,865 shares as of .

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 3308.25%. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $20.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 691,875 shares as of .

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 295.79%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $64.18, with an estimated average price of $61.22. The stock is now traded at around $63.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 219,167 shares as of .

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 556.16%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 229,001 shares as of .

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Schrodinger Inc. The sale prices were between $46.87 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $68.9.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $18.48 and $24.61, with an estimated average price of $22.41.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 75.12%. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $29.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc still held 157,700 shares as of .

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc reduced to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 61.3%. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09. The stock is now traded at around $119.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc still held 48,100 shares as of .

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc reduced to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 76.45%. The sale prices were between $70.43 and $83.08, with an estimated average price of $76.51. The stock is now traded at around $86.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc still held 22,400 shares as of .

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc reduced to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 37.49%. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc still held 168,500 shares as of .

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc reduced to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 95.04%. The sale prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $431.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc still held 700 shares as of .

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 80.93%. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $163.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, Llc still held 7,990 shares as of .