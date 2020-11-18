Basso Capital Management L.p. Buys Haymaker Acquisition Corp II, Crescent Acquisition Corp, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp, Sells Far Point Acquisition Corp, Netfin Acquisition Corp, Trine Acquisition Corp

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Basso Capital Management L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Haymaker Acquisition Corp II, Crescent Acquisition Corp, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp, Tuscan Holdings Corp II, GigCapital3 Inc, sells Far Point Acquisition Corp, Netfin Acquisition Corp, Trine Acquisition Corp, Landcadia Holdings II Inc, Netfin Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Basso Capital Management L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Basso Capital Management L.p. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of BASSO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/basso+capital+management+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Monocle Acquisition Corp (MNCL) - 1,977,139 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.46% Haymaker Acquisition Corp II (HYAC) - 1,570,568 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. New Position Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA) - 1,168,053 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 451.77% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (SAMA) - 938,397 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Tuscan Holdings Corp II (THCAU) - 641,150 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. New Position

Basso Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.72%. The holding were 1,570,568 shares as of .

Basso Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.13 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.54%. The holding were 938,397 shares as of .

Basso Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 641,150 shares as of .

Basso Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in GigCapital3 Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 513,408 shares as of .

Basso Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Basso Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in D8 Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 439,687 shares as of .

Basso Capital Management L.p. added to a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp by 451.77%. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 1,168,053 shares as of .

Basso Capital Management L.p. added to a holding in SC Health Corp by 87.90%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 409,877 shares as of .

Basso Capital Management L.p. added to a holding in AMCI Acquisition Corp by 236.08%. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 212,441 shares as of .

Basso Capital Management L.p. added to a holding in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp by 82.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 316,223 shares as of .

Basso Capital Management L.p. added to a holding in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 66.12%. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $10.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 304,748 shares as of .

Basso Capital Management L.p. added to a holding in Andina Acquisition Corp III by 25.18%. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $10.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 319,907 shares as of .

Basso Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.

Basso Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. The sale prices were between $12.51 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $15.89.

Basso Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10.76 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $17.87.

Basso Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Digital Media Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $6.74 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $8.77.

Basso Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.43 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.14.

Basso Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Trine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.99 and $14.3, with an estimated average price of $11.91.