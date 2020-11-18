Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. Buys Nokia Oyj, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, ASML Holding NV, Sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, SAP SE, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

Investment company Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Nokia Oyj, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, ASML Holding NV, Tenaris SA, argenx SE, sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, SAP SE, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ferrari NV, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. The stock is now traded at around $426.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 30,700 shares as of .

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in argenx SE. The purchase prices were between $215.51 and $272.51, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $258.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 12,583 shares as of .

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in Barclays PLC. The purchase prices were between $4.64 and $6.08, with an estimated average price of $5.53. The stock is now traded at around $7.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 641,900 shares as of .

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in Eni SpA. The purchase prices were between $15.52 and $20.23, with an estimated average price of $18.58. The stock is now traded at around $19.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of .

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in NatWest Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.35 and $3.16, with an estimated average price of $2.88. The stock is now traded at around $4.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 214,800 shares as of .

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $18.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 33,200 shares as of .

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 157.67%. The purchase prices were between $3.78 and $5.1, with an estimated average price of $4.5. The stock is now traded at around $3.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.94%. The holding were 7,879,237 shares as of .

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 4217.52%. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 487,880 shares as of .

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. added to a holding in Tenaris SA by 713.43%. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $14.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 731,076 shares as of .

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. added to a holding in Euronav NV by 64.07%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.31, with an estimated average price of $9.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 305,500 shares as of .

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. added to a holding in Grifols SA by 32.76%. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 105,363 shares as of .

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. added to a holding in Galapagos NV by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $213.56, with an estimated average price of $166.57. The stock is now traded at around $125.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of .

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $140.08 and $169.02, with an estimated average price of $158.55.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.12.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $171.94 and $199.29, with an estimated average price of $185.9.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $21.95.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in CNH Industrial NV. The sale prices were between $6.7 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.62.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. sold out a holding in Royal Philips NV. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $54.13, with an estimated average price of $49.43.