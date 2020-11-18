Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Churchill Capital Corp IV, Artius Acquisition Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells Churchill Capital Corp III, Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp

Investment company Sage Rock Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Churchill Capital Corp IV, Artius Acquisition Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, GO Acquisition Corp, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, sells Churchill Capital Corp III, Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Gores Metropoulos Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Rock Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Sage Rock Capital Management LP owns 59 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.8%. The holding were 2,000,239 shares as of .

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $10.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 1,560,978 shares as of .

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 703,400 shares as of .

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in GO Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 1,548,000 shares as of .

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 1,448,000 shares as of .

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 1,428,200 shares as of .

Sage Rock Capital Management LP added to a holding in CHP Merger Corp by 8672.73%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 965,000 shares as of .

Sage Rock Capital Management LP added to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 33.31%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 866,500 shares as of .

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $11.97, with an estimated average price of $10.99.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.96.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Gores Metropoulos Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $11.23.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.61 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $12.33.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.43.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.15.