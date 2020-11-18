Henderson Group Plc Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Align Technology Inc, Match Group Inc, Sells Altria Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, PerkinElmer Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Henderson Group Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Align Technology Inc, Match Group Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, sells Altria Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, PerkinElmer Inc, CSX Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Henderson Group Plc. As of 2020Q3, Henderson Group Plc owns 1305 stocks with a total value of $191.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of HENDERSON GROUP PLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/henderson+group+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,883,536 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,447,468 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,287,791 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 11,115,130 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 6,755,875 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.46%

Henderson Group Plc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,413,806 shares as of .

Henderson Group Plc initiated holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.13 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $113.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,783,939 shares as of .

Henderson Group Plc initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,475,888 shares as of .

Henderson Group Plc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,040,578 shares as of .

Henderson Group Plc initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $11.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,500,000 shares as of .

Henderson Group Plc initiated holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.74 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $37.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,914,077 shares as of .

Henderson Group Plc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 213.49%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2081.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 473,126 shares as of .

Henderson Group Plc added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 776.35%. The purchase prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94. The stock is now traded at around $451.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,316,661 shares as of .

Henderson Group Plc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 62.88%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $168.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,812,367 shares as of .

Henderson Group Plc added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 226.74%. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,214,710 shares as of .

Henderson Group Plc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 65.54%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,730,541 shares as of .

Henderson Group Plc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 49.10%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $110.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,222,280 shares as of .

Henderson Group Plc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24.

Henderson Group Plc sold out a holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Henderson Group Plc sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $23.59 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.77.

Henderson Group Plc sold out a holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $103.3 and $128.48, with an estimated average price of $117.1.

Henderson Group Plc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1.

Henderson Group Plc sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $25.98 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.63.