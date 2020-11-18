CVI Holdings, LLC Buys FuelCell Energy Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Hudson Executive Investment Corp, Sells Nikola Corp, Translate Bio Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Investment company CVI Holdings, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FuelCell Energy Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Hudson Executive Investment Corp, I-MAB, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, sells Nikola Corp, Translate Bio Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Genius Brands International Inc, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CVI Holdings, LLC. As of 2020Q3, CVI Holdings, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) - 19,000,000 shares, 23.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 400,000 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC) - 1,200,000 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Qell Acquisition Corp (QELLU) - 750,000 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. New Position I-MAB (IMAB) - 151,520 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. New Position

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $3.17, with an estimated average price of $2.65. The stock is now traded at around $4.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.27%. The holding were 19,000,000 shares as of .

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.65%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of .

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $47.03, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 151,520 shares as of .

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.62 and $4.24, with an estimated average price of $2.39. The stock is now traded at around $2.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 2,622,546 shares as of .

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.04 and $2.08, with an estimated average price of $1.57. The stock is now traded at around $0.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 5,301,527 shares as of .

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $17.88 and $65.9, with an estimated average price of $39.03.

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Translate Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $19.73, with an estimated average price of $15.41.

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57.

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $89.34 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $111.6.

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.28.

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in NantKwest Inc. The sale prices were between $6.37 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $9.95.