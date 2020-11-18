  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
CVI Holdings, LLC Buys FuelCell Energy Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Hudson Executive Investment Corp, Sells Nikola Corp, Translate Bio Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

November 18, 2020 | About: FCEL +10.01% PENN +1.21% HEC +0.21% IMAB +1.56% CKPT -2.8% RMTI -4.1% NKLA +0.59% TBIO +4.88% TME +0.68% IIPR -2.43% HE -1.15%

Investment company CVI Holdings, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FuelCell Energy Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Hudson Executive Investment Corp, I-MAB, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, sells Nikola Corp, Translate Bio Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Genius Brands International Inc, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CVI Holdings, LLC. As of 2020Q3, CVI Holdings, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CVI Holdings, LLC
  1. FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) - 19,000,000 shares, 23.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 400,000 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC) - 1,200,000 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Qell Acquisition Corp (QELLU) - 750,000 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. I-MAB (IMAB) - 151,520 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL)

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $3.17, with an estimated average price of $2.65. The stock is now traded at around $4.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.27%. The holding were 19,000,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.65%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: I-MAB (IMAB)

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $47.03, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 151,520 shares as of .

New Purchase: Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT)

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.62 and $4.24, with an estimated average price of $2.39. The stock is now traded at around $2.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 2,622,546 shares as of .

New Purchase: Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI)

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.04 and $2.08, with an estimated average price of $1.57. The stock is now traded at around $0.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 5,301,527 shares as of .

Sold Out: Nikola Corp (NKLA)

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $17.88 and $65.9, with an estimated average price of $39.03.

Sold Out: Translate Bio Inc (TBIO)

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Translate Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $19.73, with an estimated average price of $15.41.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57.

Sold Out: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $89.34 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $111.6.

Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HECCU)

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.28.

Sold Out: NantKwest Inc (NK)

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in NantKwest Inc. The sale prices were between $6.37 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $9.95.



