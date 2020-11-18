Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Buys Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Novartis AG, Unilever NV, Oracle Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Brown Brothers Harriman & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Visa Inc, Baxter International Inc, sells Novartis AG, Unilever NV, Oracle Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Dollar General Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. As of 2020Q3, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co owns 1018 stocks with a total value of $13.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MORN, WSC, AN, MSGN, ACWI, SRC, WRI, TRI, CVEO, PNR, QSR, CXW, DISCA, MSGS, UE, EHC, GBL, 4LT1, MSGE, MTCH, CBOE, MUB, AGG, VNQ, CWB, AEM, CGW, EMB, VEU, TIP, AC, CACI, BCPC, XLU, VGSH, CM, POWI, PTC, EAF,
- Added Positions: AMZN, TMO, IGSB, V, BAX, LBRDA, PGR, SWI, LKQ, WWD, AAPL, BNFT, XOM, VWO, IEFA, DIA, ABT, HD, MDY, ABBV, MCD, LOW, GLD, VZ, SHW, IJH, SPGI, MKC, IJR, TFC, GD, NFLX, VB, VOO, VUG, DOW, AYX, LUMN, LBRDK, TEL, NNN, FAST, IEMG, CHNG, IP, CDK, VYM, LSXMK, TAP, XLV, GLW, SWK, STZ, FISV, VV, EEM, BSX, TPL, AMG, VRSK, VAR, VMC, JCI, ETR, XLP, BAM, CMG, DISCK, LSXMA, ABB, PPL, ATVI, VIG, MKL, FWONK, NDAQ, HHC, WPM, BR, TD, ECOL, FNV, WMB, XYL, INFO, NTRS, TROW, SJM, CVET, FWONA, NXPI, AEE, PAYX, ADM, AKAM, BATRK, CRL, HOLX, EW, CBRE, HCA, LEN, FFIV, DOX, TOL, BLL, SPG, WEN, EQIX, BATRA, LILAK, WYNN, MXIM, IEP, LB, TSN, MSI, NWL,
- Reduced Positions: NVS, GOOG, UN, ORCL, CPRT, BKNG, DG, AXTA, BF.B, BRK.A, MA, ZTS, GOOGL, AJG, ALC, FLT, LIN, ALLE, CMCSA, AOS, HSIC, CL, CE, NKE, WM, PRGO, KLAC, COST, UL, IVV, UNP, MSFT, UPS, PYPL, STT, AVGO, TDG, JNJ, MRK, MMC, KO, USB, MMM, WTS, SYY, GBCI, SBSI, PG, DE, ITW, SPY, WMT, PEP, IBM, JPM, DIS, INTC, BMY, ADP, RTX, HON, TGT, CSCO, UNH, AXP, CVX, QCOM, CVS, BA, T, AMGN, MDT, APD, TXN, WFC, SQ, SBUX, CARR, OTIS, LOB, LMT, WDAY, ACN, ECL, RDS.A, CBT, KR, TSLA, SPTM, DUK, TT, AON, INTU, CERN, GE, BIIB, MDLZ, IWF, REGN, TFX, BIDU, NEE, TJX, BTI, SWKS, NVO, SCHW, MCHP, BFAM, EBAY, TSM, MNST, CHRW, QQQ, K, CLX, AMAT, CCI, LDOS, FIS, FMC, GILD, AFL, HLNE, SLB, DVA, COP, WLTW, AQN, MCK, PCAR, XLK, GSK, ORI, BLK, DOV, DLB, IR, SABR, KMX, XRAY, YUM, SWX, JAZZ, COF, BX, C, AAWW, IEUR, FTV, ZBH, SNE, ATO, NMIH, EDU, AME, ESNT, SAP, LVS, MTB, NOC, NTR, FDS, CNC, IVE, HPQ, PSX, YUMC, EWJ, NEM, NVT, ANTM, LHX, APTV, DLTR, VLO, ALL, OSW, AMX, HBAN, RF, ETN, QRVO, SYK, EOG, DXJ, AX, FE, DAL, CMI, KEY, ATSG, IAU, CI, RSG, ABC, MET, VOOG, AIG, DKS, HPE, LH, SNY, FOXA, IBB, DGX, KMI, OXY, DXCM, RNR, EPP, ICLR, NTES, IPG, DFS, RDS.B, OC, GPK, AL, HUBS, EWC, MAS, CHKP, BK, SYF, LUV, ROST, FTNT, VGT, MOS, RELX, COG, CNI, STX, VST, AVY, YNDX, APH, Y, IBN, ATRO, APA, AMTD, BUD, MPC, GM, CNQ, J, IAA, MRNA, CME, GPN, ENS, HDB, CRH, FCX, MLCO, NLOK, XEC, ALK, XLF, ABEV, FCAU, WCC, INT, HURN, CNP, WYND, GMAB, CX, SQM, PXD, BDC, F, FL, MOMO, XLY, RCI, LHCG, FANG, MRO, ZAGG, HRC, TSE, DXC, ADS, VFH, KBE, ADNT, XLE, EQNR, RYAAY, CHX, ROK, ITUB, FLIR, SU, HLT, WDC, KAR, FRT, SPR, ASX, NBL, FRC, SIGI, CS, BHP, PEI, CIB, WELL, NCR, TOT, ATR, PUK, PFG, BBD, TRGP, MU, HRL, OVV, REZI, DTE, EIX, H, WPX, HIG, XLNX, ARW, FLS, WY, SPLK, OIS, UAA,
- Sold Out: PTON, CCMP, MINI, LOGM, FTI, STWD, ST, APO, GMLP, SLCA, NCLH, HASI, WUBA, GMZ, AAL, KN, UA, TWLO, BKR, EFL, DLPH, BNDX, IEI, IHI, RWJ, SLV, VLUE, XLRE, NICE, HPR, BG, CNA, CPB, DDS, M, FMBI, FVE, HP, IIVI, JBLU, MAA, MHK, NRG, NEBLQ, PTEN, TEVA, PAG, VOD, WRB, WHR, OPK, MELI, TDC, IVZ,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Signs with AMZN. Click here to check it out.
- AMZN 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AMZN
- Peter Lynch Chart of AMZN
For the details of BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+brothers+harriman+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 486,699 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.94%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,921,402 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 3,626,242 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,626,677 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 8,833,104 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.23%
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.02 and $169.56, with an estimated average price of $157.79. The stock is now traded at around $204.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 109,172 shares as of .New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 117,032 shares as of .New Purchase: Power Integrations Inc (POWI)
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co initiated holding in Power Integrations Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.29 and $62.82, with an estimated average price of $57.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 427 shares as of .New Purchase: MSG Networks Inc (MSGN)
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co initiated holding in MSG Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $11.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 38 shares as of .New Purchase: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.29 and $69.72, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $77.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 41 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU)
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $55.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,313 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1610.83%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3135.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 135,395 shares as of .Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 5324.92%. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $479.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 466,380 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 279816.51%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 3,051,090 shares as of .Added: Visa Inc (V)
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 1179.40%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 806,113 shares as of .Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,676,061 shares as of .Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $123.58 and $143.33, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $153.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,085,602 shares as of .Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46.Sold Out: Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold out a holding in Mobile Mini Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5.Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1.Sold Out: Teradata Corp (TDC)
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $19.32 and $24.84, with an estimated average price of $22.2.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL)
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $8.52.Sold Out: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.23.
Here is the complete portfolio of BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO. Also check out:
1. BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO keeps buying