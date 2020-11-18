  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Buys Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Novartis AG, Unilever NV, Oracle Corp

November 18, 2020 | About: AMZN +0.15% TMO -0.41% IGSB +0.05% V -0.94% BAX -0.25% LBRDA +1.41% MORN -0.31% WSC -0.51% POWI +0.44% MSGN +4.58% EHC +4.73% V -0.94%

New York, NY, based Investment company Brown Brothers Harriman & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Visa Inc, Baxter International Inc, sells Novartis AG, Unilever NV, Oracle Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Dollar General Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. As of 2020Q3, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co owns 1018 stocks with a total value of $13.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 486,699 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.94%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,921,402 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  3. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 3,626,242 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,626,677 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15%
  5. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 8,833,104 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.23%
New Purchase: Morningstar Inc (MORN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.02 and $169.56, with an estimated average price of $157.79. The stock is now traded at around $204.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 109,172 shares as of .

New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 117,032 shares as of .

New Purchase: Power Integrations Inc (POWI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co initiated holding in Power Integrations Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.29 and $62.82, with an estimated average price of $57.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 427 shares as of .

New Purchase: MSG Networks Inc (MSGN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co initiated holding in MSG Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $11.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 38 shares as of .

New Purchase: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.29 and $69.72, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $77.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 41 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $55.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,313 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1610.83%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3135.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 135,395 shares as of .

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 5324.92%. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $479.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 466,380 shares as of .

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 279816.51%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 3,051,090 shares as of .

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 1179.40%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 806,113 shares as of .

Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,676,061 shares as of .

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $123.58 and $143.33, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $153.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,085,602 shares as of .

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Sold Out: Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold out a holding in Mobile Mini Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1.

Sold Out: Teradata Corp (TDC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $19.32 and $24.84, with an estimated average price of $22.2.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $8.52.

Sold Out: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO. Also check out:

1. BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO keeps buying

Comments

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)