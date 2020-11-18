Palestra Capital Management LLC Buys CarMax Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Avantor Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, VeriSign Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Palestra Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CarMax Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Avantor Inc, Anaplan Inc, Entegris Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, VeriSign Inc, Lowe's Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palestra Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Palestra Capital Management LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 10,921,008 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,318,825 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.68% DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 8,548,245 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.87% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 1,637,178 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.78% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 156,532 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.14%

Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.23 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 1,969,685 shares as of .

Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $256.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 564,740 shares as of .

Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 6,840,000 shares as of .

Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.39 and $62.8, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 2,206,445 shares as of .

Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.65 and $74.34, with an estimated average price of $66.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 1,727,877 shares as of .

Palestra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,407,718 shares as of .

Palestra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 56.87%. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $33.02. The stock is now traded at around $34.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 8,548,245 shares as of .

Palestra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in TransUnion by 84.79%. The purchase prices were between $80.25 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $86.33. The stock is now traded at around $95.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 2,235,865 shares as of .

Palestra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.68%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,318,825 shares as of .

Palestra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 156,532 shares as of .

Palestra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 32.20%. The purchase prices were between $88.11 and $103.42, with an estimated average price of $96.52. The stock is now traded at around $109.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,924,678 shares as of .

Palestra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 5,547,560 shares as of .

Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04.

Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $196.81 and $219.7, with an estimated average price of $206.57.

Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75.

Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $47.38, with an estimated average price of $43.75.

Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Palestra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $419.41 and $482.62, with an estimated average price of $455.63.