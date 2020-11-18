  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Benefit Street Partners LLC Buys Williams Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, EQT Corp, Sells Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Oi SA

November 18, 2020 | About: WMB +2.97% XEC +2.26% EQT -1.5% RRC +3.39% JAKK +1.43% SWN +5.03% COG +0.76% CF -0.56% NNBR -0.91%

Investment company Benefit Street Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Williams Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, EQT Corp, Range Resources Corp, Jakks Pacific Inc, sells Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Oi SA, Scorpio Tankers Inc, NN Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benefit Street Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Benefit Street Partners LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Benefit Street Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benefit+street+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Benefit Street Partners LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 650,000 shares, 45.75% of the total portfolio.
  2. Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 12,703,275 shares, 21.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.26%
  3. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 265,000 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vistra Corp (VST) - 384,161 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio.
  5. Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) - 6,124,707 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 204,873 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $29.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 123,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: EQT Corp (EQT)

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.44 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Range Resources Corp (RRC)

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.62 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $7.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Jakks Pacific Inc (JAKK)

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Jakks Pacific Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.76 and $8.4, with an estimated average price of $5.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 287,039 shares as of .

New Purchase: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.13, with an estimated average price of $2.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $17 and $20.59, with an estimated average price of $18.67.

Sold Out: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $31.86.

Sold Out: NN Inc (NNBR)

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in NN Inc. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $7, with an estimated average price of $5.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Benefit Street Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Benefit Street Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Benefit Street Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Benefit Street Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Benefit Street Partners LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)