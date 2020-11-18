Benefit Street Partners LLC Buys Williams Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, EQT Corp, Sells Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Oi SA

Investment company Benefit Street Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Williams Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, EQT Corp, Range Resources Corp, Jakks Pacific Inc, sells Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Oi SA, Scorpio Tankers Inc, NN Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benefit Street Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Benefit Street Partners LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WMB, XEC, EQT, RRC, JAKK, SWN, ARLP, PCG, CGBD, BCSF, AINV, CPRI,

WMB, XEC, EQT, RRC, JAKK, SWN, ARLP, PCG, CGBD, BCSF, AINV, CPRI, Added Positions: BRY, TGB,

BRY, TGB, Reduced Positions: OIBR.C, STNG, CASA,

OIBR.C, STNG, CASA, Sold Out: COG, CF, NNBR,

ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 650,000 shares, 45.75% of the total portfolio. Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 12,703,275 shares, 21.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.26% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 265,000 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Vistra Corp (VST) - 384,161 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) - 6,124,707 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 204,873 shares as of .

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $29.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 123,800 shares as of .

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.44 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of .

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.62 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $7.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Jakks Pacific Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.76 and $8.4, with an estimated average price of $5.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 287,039 shares as of .

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.13, with an estimated average price of $2.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $17 and $20.59, with an estimated average price of $18.67.

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $31.86.

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in NN Inc. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $7, with an estimated average price of $5.26.