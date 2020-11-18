Strategic Financial Services, Inc, Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Norwood Financial Corp, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, NBT Bancorp Inc

Utica, NY, based Investment company Strategic Financial Services, Inc, (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Norwood Financial Corp, ARK ETF TR, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, NBT Bancorp Inc, ISHARES TRUST, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Financial Services, Inc,. As of 2020Q3, Strategic Financial Services, Inc, owns 121 stocks with a total value of $515 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NWFL, ARKK, NVDA, TMO, BHLB, PACB,

NWFL, ARKK, NVDA, TMO, BHLB, PACB, Added Positions: GVI, VCSH, VGSH, VTEB, SHM, TIP, VWOB, GLDM, INTC, SPY, FLRN, IEMG, VEA, MO, TSLA, AMPE, PM, AMZN, VGLT, CL,

GVI, VCSH, VGSH, VTEB, SHM, TIP, VWOB, GLDM, INTC, SPY, FLRN, IEMG, VEA, MO, TSLA, AMPE, PM, AMZN, VGLT, CL, Reduced Positions: VCLT, IWF, AAPL, VIG, FB, JNJ, JPM, V, IGM, CTSH, MSFT, GOOG, EFAV, PG, IBM, BLK, XOM, VZ, SWKS, GLD, PSX, UNH, BKNG, NEE, QCOM, XBI, MTB, USB, LRCX, CVX, NXPI, HON, BMY, DLTR, PEP, VTR, GE, MRK, KLAC, ANTM, ABBV, EMB, RTX, ULTA, UNP, ORCL, T, CVS, MDT, MCK, MDLZ, CSCO, TJX, COST, ABT, VTI, ADP, VEU, KO, BSV, DE, HD, DIS, MS, PFE, PRU, TRV, CMCSA, GOOGL, CAT, BA, IWM, BRK.B,

VCLT, IWF, AAPL, VIG, FB, JNJ, JPM, V, IGM, CTSH, MSFT, GOOG, EFAV, PG, IBM, BLK, XOM, VZ, SWKS, GLD, PSX, UNH, BKNG, NEE, QCOM, XBI, MTB, USB, LRCX, CVX, NXPI, HON, BMY, DLTR, PEP, VTR, GE, MRK, KLAC, ANTM, ABBV, EMB, RTX, ULTA, UNP, ORCL, T, CVS, MDT, MCK, MDLZ, CSCO, TJX, COST, ABT, VTI, ADP, VEU, KO, BSV, DE, HD, DIS, MS, PFE, PRU, TRV, CMCSA, GOOGL, CAT, BA, IWM, BRK.B, Sold Out: NBTB, MCD, AXP, MA, ALL,

ISHARES TRUST (GVI) - 703,580 shares, 16.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.78% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 783,567 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.44% WORLD GOLD TRUST (GLDM) - 1,359,838 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% VANGUARD MUNICIPAL (VTEB) - 434,791 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98% ISHARES TRUST (IGM) - 69,831 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Norwood Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $25.79. The stock is now traded at around $29.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,497 shares as of .

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $101.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,660 shares as of .

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $479.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 491 shares as of .

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $536.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 382 shares as of .

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of .

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,146 shares as of .

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 228.51%. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 100,260 shares as of .

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 58.89%. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 138,660 shares as of .

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 47.97%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $360.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,082 shares as of .

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $0.61 and $1.17, with an estimated average price of $0.82. The stock is now traded at around $0.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of .

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in NBT Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $29.68.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31.