Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC Buys Visa Inc, Microsoft Corp, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, VANECK VECTORS ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Microsoft Corp, SPDR GOLD TRUST, D.R. Horton Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells ISHARES TRUST, VANECK VECTORS ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $745 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 7,825,000 shares, 88.11% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 142,429 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,431 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 63,000 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. New Position D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 129,633 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. New Position

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 142,429 shares as of .

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 122,431 shares as of .

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of .

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $73.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 129,633 shares as of .

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $292.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 22,104 shares as of .

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 105,238 shares as of .

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87.

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64.