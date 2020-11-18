  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC Buys Visa Inc, Microsoft Corp, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, VANECK VECTORS ETF

November 18, 2020 | About: V -0.94% MSFT -1.28% GLD -0.37% DHI -0.89% QQQ -0.32% EWZ +2.77% EEM -0.1% GDXJ -2.12%

New York, NY, based Investment company Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Microsoft Corp, SPDR GOLD TRUST, D.R. Horton Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells ISHARES TRUST, VANECK VECTORS ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $745 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphadyne+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 7,825,000 shares, 88.11% of the total portfolio.
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 142,429 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,431 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 63,000 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 129,633 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 142,429 shares as of .

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 122,431 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $73.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 129,633 shares as of .

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $292.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 22,104 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES INC (EWZ)

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 105,238 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EEM)

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87.

Sold Out: VANECK VECTORS ETF (GDXJ)

Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alphadyne Asset Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)