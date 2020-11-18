Hitchwood Capital Management LP Buys Zillow Group Inc, DocuSign Inc, Roku Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Paycom Software Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Hitchwood Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Zillow Group Inc, DocuSign Inc, Roku Inc, Shopify Inc, Match Group Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Paycom Software Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Chegg Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hitchwood Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Hitchwood Capital Management LP owns 45 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 5,030,000 shares, 21.72% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 88,000 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 895,000 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 375,000 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 1,450,000 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.54%

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $105.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of .

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $914.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of .

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $128.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $78.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of .

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $211.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Roku Inc by 136.67%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $237.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 355,000 shares as of .

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 780,000 shares as of .

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94. The stock is now traded at around $451.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Okta Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38. The stock is now traded at around $226.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $65.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $265.49 and $321.5, with an estimated average price of $292.22.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $64.1 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $73.49.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $117.57 and $154.5, with an estimated average price of $135.69.