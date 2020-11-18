OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Tom George Yacht Group

BUFORD, Ga., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. ( ONEW) (“OneWater” or “the Company”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Tom George Yacht Group (“TGYG”), which will enhance the Company’s presence on the west coast of Florida and expand new and pre-owned boat sales, as well as yacht brokerage and service & parts. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the calendar year.



With an operating history of more than 11 years and two locations to serve customers, TGYG is an authorized dealer for a number of prestigious brands, including Everglades, Cobalt, and EdgeWater, Invincible, Marquis, and Carver, among others. In addition, TGYG offers quality service and parts, as well as finance and insurance, to its loyal and growing customer base. TGYG generated revenues in excess of $30 million over the past twelve months from these offerings.

“We are pleased to welcome Tom George and his team to the OneWater family. TGYG further diversifies our product portfolio and deepens our presence in Florida, particularly in the Clearwater and Dunedin markets. Since 2014, we have successfully acquired 40 retail locations; this transaction marks the first since going public in early fiscal year 2020 and is one of the largest acquisitions in the Company’s history. We have a strong track record delivering operational synergies and fueling margin expansion by working collaboratively with our dealers to identify and implement opportunities expanding our offering and process improvement. We look forward to supporting their continued growth in the future,” said Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer of OneWater.

Tom George, owner of TGYG, said, “We are thrilled to be joining the OneWater network of dealerships. TGYG has cultivated a premium product portfolio and has a strong reputation for delivering superior customer service, making it a perfect addition for OneWater. Now having access to OneWater’s digital platform, finance & insurance capabilities, and best practices, I believe we can take the business to new heights, maximizing new and existing revenue streams and overall operating efficiency. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the opportunities that lie ahead for our team.”



OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 61 stores throughout 10 different states, eight of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

