FTI Consulting Named a Best Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine for Third Consecutive Year

November 18, 2020 | About: FCN +0%

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced that it has been named to Consulting magazine’s 2020 Best Firms to Work For list, the firm’s third consecutive year on the list.

The rankings are based on employee satisfaction surveys of more than 300 firms, focusing on the categories of culture, career development, client engagement, firm leadership, and compensation and benefits.

“This recognition captures the essence of what the firm stands for: helping our clients tackle their most pressing challenges and creating a platform for high-impact careers for great people,” said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting.

Earning a top spot on Consulting’s Best Firms to Work For list follows other workplace honors for the firm this year. In April, FTI Consulting was named to Forbes magazine’s list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms, recognized in 14 sectors and functional areas. Also in April, the firm’s Asset Lifecycle Management offering within its Construction Solutions practice was named a Vanguard Leader by ALM Intelligence, which evaluates firms on their ability to create impact according to input from clients and providers.

In July, the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary were recognized as leading firms by Chambers Litigation Support 2020, a guide to top professional services providers in key markets worldwide, with 11 firmwide rankings and three individual rankings. Also in July, Global Arbitration Review (“GAR”) recognized FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon as top expert witness firms in its annual GAR 100 Expert Witness Firms’ Power Index. Most recently, ALM Intelligence named FTI Consulting as a Pacesetter in financial crisis management.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,200 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODA4Nzc5NiMzODMxODA0IzIwMjQwOTE=
879ee1d6-8a33-4b4c-9c28-5896388dc0ea

