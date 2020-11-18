  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
AMMO, Inc. Updates Guidance for Fiscal Year 2021 to $55 million Reflecting Projected 272% Year Over Year Revenue Growth

November 18, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. ( POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to provide revenue guidance in the amount of $55 million for its 2021 Fiscal Year, representing year-over-year projected growth of 272%.

“We are pleased to provide updated revenue guidance for the Company’s fiscal year 2021. AMMO anticipates domestic commercial demand to remain robust through the upcoming year, with military, law enforcement and export orders serving as additional growth drivers in the near future as COVID-19 begins to ease. Given this significant demand, we are increasing our revenue guidance in fiscal 2021 to approximately $55 million, which represents a year-over-year revenue growth rate of 272%,” reported AMMO’s CEO, Fred Wagenhals.

About AMMO, Inc.
AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes its company branded munitions, its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, and O.W.L. Technologies®. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

Investor Contact:
Rob Wiley, CFO
AMMO, Inc.
Phone: (480) 947-0001
[email protected]

