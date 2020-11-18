Curtis Mathes to Publish in Cannabis Science and Technology

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) has written an article documenting the state of horticultural lighting in the cannabis and hemp sectors, which has been accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed technical journal Cannabis Science and Technology. The article titled, 'Lighting: Setting the state for genetic potential in cannabis and hemp' features discussion about existing technologies, pertinent metrics used to evaluate the efficacy of light emitting diodes (LEDs) and high intensity discharge (HID) lighting, and future considerations for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), such as the utilization of daily light integrals (DLI) for greenhouse applications and the modulation of phytochemical content through phytochrome manipulation. The article is scheduled to be incorporated in the forthcoming January/February issue.

"It's important to disseminate accurate information that can be used to make informed decisions about horticultural lighting," said Robert Manes, President & Chief Operating Officer of Curtis Mathes, "Unfortunately the cannabis markets are vulnerable to misinformation and/or inaccurate jargon because of the relatively nascent stage of the industry. As such, we want to be a beacon of reliable information and cutting-edge research that can help move the industry forward."

"Contributing to the scientific literature is a critical part of our culture at Curtis Mathes," said Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand, Chief Scientific Officer of Curtis Mathes, "It's incredibly rewarding for us to publish in a journal like Cannabis Science and Technology."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com

