  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Curtis Mathes to Publish in Cannabis Science and Technology

November 18, 2020 | About: OTCPK:TLED +0%

PR Newswire

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2020

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) has written an article documenting the state of horticultural lighting in the cannabis and hemp sectors, which has been accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed technical journal Cannabis Science and Technology. The article titled, 'Lighting: Setting the state for genetic potential in cannabis and hemp' features discussion about existing technologies, pertinent metrics used to evaluate the efficacy of light emitting diodes (LEDs) and high intensity discharge (HID) lighting, and future considerations for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), such as the utilization of daily light integrals (DLI) for greenhouse applications and the modulation of phytochemical content through phytochrome manipulation. The article is scheduled to be incorporated in the forthcoming January/February issue.

"It's important to disseminate accurate information that can be used to make informed decisions about horticultural lighting," said Robert Manes, President & Chief Operating Officer of Curtis Mathes, "Unfortunately the cannabis markets are vulnerable to misinformation and/or inaccurate jargon because of the relatively nascent stage of the industry. As such, we want to be a beacon of reliable information and cutting-edge research that can help move the industry forward."

"Contributing to the scientific literature is a critical part of our culture at Curtis Mathes," said Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand, Chief Scientific Officer of Curtis Mathes, "It's incredibly rewarding for us to publish in a journal like Cannabis Science and Technology."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED's business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

(PRNewsfoto/Curtis Mathes Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curtis-mathes-to-publish-in-cannabis-science-and-technology-301175580.html

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)