LG Electronics Drives Company-wide Remote Learning and Speeds Product Development with Ansys Learning Hub

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

/ Key Highlights

LG Electronics is reimagining how engineering teams learn simulation to expedite the design of improved products, using an on-demand virtual learning portal created by Ansys

LG Electronics engineers leverage the Ansys Learning Hub to gain critical knowledge for generating and analyzing simulations, enhancing designs and delivering highly innovative electronic consumer products

LG Electronics (LGE) is reimagining how engineering teams learn simulation to expedite the design of improved products, using an on-demand virtual learning portal created by Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS). Playing a central role in optimizing organization-wide product development processes, LGE engineers use the portal to gain critical knowledge for generating and analyzing simulations, enhancing designs and delivering leading-edge mobile devices, home entertainment and appliance products to customers faster.

As LGE restricted in-person contact to slow the spread of COVID-19, engineering teams shifted from hands-on, in-person simulation training to online learning. Leveraging the Ansys Learning Hub, LGE engineers shorten their learning curve and rapidly expand their simulation skillsets to drive continuous innovation, create complex product designs and satisfy challenging development schedules — all while working remotely. From new engineers entering the workforce to professionals sharpening their skills, the Ansys Learning Hub empowers users to quickly master powerful features and advanced capabilities across the Ansys suite of simulation solutions.

Ansys Learning Hub is a comprehensive on-demand knowledge portal that offers rich, structured resources and a programmatic, continuous learning curriculum for Ansys customers including 260 Ansys training courses, over 1,000 self-paced workshops for hands-on practice, 300 hours of topical lecture videos and more than 600 virtual and live training events annually led by Ansys experts. The program also provides tools for managing educational goals and instructor-moderated breakout rooms, supplying additional education opportunities outside the standard curriculum. Course credits will be included in LGE's internal training curriculum.

"Adopting the Ansys Learning Hub expands our longstanding collaboration with Ansys and signifies a major milestone in the evolution and growth of our product design and development processes," said Sangkook Kim, team leader, Virtual Design Technology Team, LGE. "The Learning Hub's cutting-edge curriculum equips our entire engineering team with enhanced capabilities, spurring the development of next-generation products."

"To drive continuous innovation, LGE engineers must master state-of-the-art simulation software, which typically requires corporate level training programs to consistently develop and transform the engineering workforce," said Matt MacConnel, VP Ansys Customer Excellence, at Ansys. "Using the Ansys Learning Hub, LGE engineers learn to fully harness Ansys simulation solutions' powerful capabilities. This helps the team upgrade their skills, generate advanced product designs, satisfy challenging development schedules and expedite the delivery of new products to customers."

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–C

/ Contacts

Media Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected]



Investors Annette N. Arribas, IRC

724.820.3700

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-electronics-drives-company-wide-remote-learning-and-speeds-product-development-with-ansys-learning-hub-301175694.html

SOURCE Ansys