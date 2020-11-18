SYNNEX Celebrates 40-Year Anniversary

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, celebrates its founding 40 years ago today in 1980 by Bob Huang. Bob's vision was to provide an environment of entrepreneurship, fostering strong, long-term relationships with associates, partners and clients, while always thinking strategically about what is next. The execution of this vision has allowed SYNNEX to continually lead the way over the past four decades by offering the most relevant technology solutions and services in the IT and BPO marketplaces.

Guided by the principles of visibility, velocity and value combined with a history of diversity, inclusiveness and respect for the individual, SYNNEX currently sits at #130 on the FORTUNE 500 listing of the largest US companies ranked by annual revenue. Contributing to the success of SYNNEX has been the ability to continually innovate in its markets, adapt to changes and challenges, create new business units within the company and execute accretive strategic acquisitions.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our company history, and we would like to thank our associates, clients and partners for their trust, loyalty and support of the SYNNEX vision and strategy," said Dennis Polk, President and CEO, SYNNEX Corporation. "As we reflect on 40 years in business, it's important to recognize all of our constituents who have made this possible and reflect on all that has been achieved. Together we will continue to evolve as a business, remain relevant to our stakeholders and create value for who we serve across the globe."

As previously announced, SYNNEX intends to complete its spin-off of Concentrix Corporation into its own publicly traded company on December 1, 2020. The separation is expected to unlock value for SYNNEX shareholders and allow both companies the enhanced agility to best serve associates, clients and partners.

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

