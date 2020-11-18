Elissa Fink, Ryan Kearny Join Talend Board, Bringing Tech Industry Marketing and Product Expertise

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and integrity, today announced that it has appointed Elissa Fink and Ryan Kearny to its board of directors. Ms. Fink brings significant marketing experience to the board, most recently having served as CMO for Tableau. Mr. Kearny has held a number of executive-level roles leading product and engineering teams, including serving as CTO of F5.

"Elissa brings experience serving on the boards of a number of dynamic, private technology firms, as well as extensive marketing expertise from her tenure as CMO of Tableau," said Steve Singh, Chairman of the Board of Talend. "Her deep insight into the data landscape and proven ability to guide rapid-growth companies execute and scale will be tremendously beneficial for Talend."

"Ryan's more than two decades experience leading product development and scaling engineering teams will be invaluable as Talend continues to innovate its solution set," said Singh. "I look forward to working closely with Ryan and Elissa to help Talend on its journey to becoming a billion-dollar revenue company."

Ms. Fink currently sits on the board of several technology companies, including Qumulo and Pantheon. Most recently, she was CMO of Tableau, a data visualization company acquired by Salesforce, through its rise from a start-up with $5 million in annual revenue to a public company with over $1 billion in annual revenue. Prior to Tableau, she was Executive Vice President at IXI Corporation, a financial services technology company acquired by Equifax, Inc. Ms. Fink is filling the vacancy created by the previously disclosed resignation from Talend's board of Mike Tuchen, Talend's former CEO.

Mr. Kearny is Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President, Development at Lassen Peak, a software security company. He previously drove technology strategy, roadmap, and growth for more than two decades in various executive roles at F5 Networks, an application services and application delivery networking company. Mr. Kearny is filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Mark Nelson, who is leaving to focus on his role as Executive Vice President of Product Development at Tableau, which is now part of Salesforce.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank Mark for the strategic guidance he has provided our company," said Christal Bemont, Chief Executive Officer, Talend. "Mark's insights and experience have been invaluable, and it's been an honor to work with him."

