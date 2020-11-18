Whirlpool Corporation Named to 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 14th Time

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) has been named to the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) North America Index in recognition of the Company's longstanding commitment to sustainable business practices. This year marks Whirlpool Corporation's 14th time on the list in the last 15 years.

"Being selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index is an important acknowledgement of the progress made—and even more importantly—our unwavering focus on being a sustainable company," said Marc Bitzer, CEO and chairman, Whirlpool Corporation. "Sustainability is not only an essential part of our company culture, it is of paramount importance to being the best kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home."

Whirlpool Corporation has continually increased its DJSI score over consecutive years, highlighting the company's long-standing commitment to social and environmental sustainability and to delivering on its sustainability goals. In July, Whirlpool Corporation's ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1 & 2 and Scope 3) were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative and are consistent with reductions required to keep global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius. The Company remains committed to its goals of zero waste to landfill and renewable energy alternatives.

Among Fortune 500 companies, Whirlpool Corporation is one of the largest consumers of on-site wind energy generation. Whirlpool Corporation has also made considerable progress toward its social goals and has been named to the 2020 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index and the 2020 Corporate Equality Index .

"As a leading global manufacturer, we understand the important role we play in taking decisive action to support social and environmental sustainability," said Ron Voglewede, director of global sustainability. "We are continuing to deliver meaningful results, including record emission reductions over the past year, and remain committed to doing even more to exceed our goals and be a leader in sustainability initiatives."

Since launching in 1999, the DJSI has provided benchmarking of the world's largest companies in terms of their economic, environmental, and social performance. Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and renowned ESG data specialist SAM, the DJSI combines the experience of an established index provider with the expertise of a specialist in Sustainable Investing to select the most sustainable companies from across 61 industries.

About Whirlpool Corporation:

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

