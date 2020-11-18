  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Samsung Biologics breaks ground on Super Plant, the world's largest and most innovative bio-manufacturing facility

November 18, 2020

PR Newswire

INCHEON, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2020

INCHEON, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) officially began construction of its Plant 4 in Incheon, South Korea. Dubbed the "Super Plant," the new, multi-story 238,000-square-meter construction will be the world's largest biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility of its kind boasting 256,000 liters total manufacturing capacity.

Samsung Biologics Plant 4 Groundbreaking Ceremony

In a joint event with the Korean government and the Incheon City, Samsung Biologics showcased a virtual groundbreaking ceremony in light of COVID-19 protocols and announced an investment plan to build the "Future of Biopharma."

Upon completion of Plant 4, Samsung Biologics is expected to be accountable for a third of the total global bio-CMO manufacturing capacity, offering a combined sum of 620,000 liters from a single site. Plant 4 also features a modular design that will allow flexibility for certain parts of the plant to begin manufacturing activities by the end of 2022, with the goal to commence full operations in 2023.

To ensure client confidentiality and security, equipment and instruments will be fully implemented with data integrity and cybersecurity to reduce risk and offer greater client satisfaction by allowing real-time, secure access to information.

Designed to scale to the varying needs of clients from large-scale commercial manufacturing to small-scale CMO, Plant 4 will be the most flexible facility to date with a diverse line-up of bioreactors ranging from 2,000-liters, 10,000-liters, and 15,000-liters. The Super Plant will also provide a full range of CDO, CMO, and CRO processes to offer a complete one-stop service, including early-stage development capabilities and large-scale commercial manufacturing with integrated aseptic fill/finish capabilities and a full QC Lab for testing services.

"We are committed to bringing client satisfaction to the next level. Plant 4 will add unbeatable value to our capabilities to develop and manufacture bio-medicines with the highest quality and innovative technology," said Dr. Tae Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. "We will continue to invest, create jobs, and serve our valued clients as CMO, CDO, and CRO Champion in making life-saving drugs more accessible for all."

Samsung Biologics also plans to unveil a dedicated Plant 4 virtual showroom online early next month to provide more detailed information and ongoing construction updates of its new facility as part of the company's enhanced digital transformation efforts. Learn more at www.samsungbiologics.com/plant4

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com.

Press Contact

Claire Kim [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-biologics-breaks-ground-on-super-plant-the-worlds-largest-and-most-innovative-bio-manufacturing-facility-301175653.html

SOURCE Samsung Biologics


