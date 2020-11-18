Crown Launches its "Smart Skylight" Allowing Homeowners to Control Natural Light Entering the Room

CORVALLIS, Ore., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (OTCQB: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company with a patented thin-film solution, today announced the launch of its insert for your home skylight, which allows you to control the amount of light entering the room. Crown's patented DynamicTintTM Insert does not require you to replace your skylight, for it conveniently snaps into the existing frame without the need for fasteners or any tools. Best of all, the insert's cost starts at $395 and can be easily installed in a matter of minutes.

Usually high in your ceiling and out of reach, the vast majority of existing skylights cannot prevent unwanted glare, light, or heat. Crown's DynamicTintTM skylight insert allows you to easily and quickly adjust the level of desired tint, thereby controlling the amount of light and subsequently heat entering the room. Crown's affordable insert leaves you more comfortable and content in your home.

"While most of the time we enjoy the sunlight flowing through our skylights, it can also be a nuisance, and you may want to reduce the glare and excessive heat caused by unfiltered light. Crown's DynamicTintTM Insert not only gives you the ability to control a room's light, but it's also a way to make your home more sustainable" said Crown Chairman & CEO, Doug Croxall.

As climate change plays a critical role in the world today, many homeowners are looking for solutions that not only make their houses more livable but also less reliant on carbon emissions.

"The amount of the sun's energy transmitted through a typical skylight can contribute significantly to your cooling costs. I am excited about the DynamicTintTM Insert and look forward to being able to easily control the sunlight entering a room at any time of the day," said Steve Easley, notable building science consultant and the creator of The Forever House , a paradigm for energy efficiency.

To watch the DynamicTintTM Insert in action, please visit http://www.crownek.com/insert . Sign up for priority access to the limited supply of inserts as they become available in your area.

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a leading smart glass technology company and the provider of the DynamicTint - We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. DynamicTint™ allows windows to transition from transparent to black. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, Crown partners with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of Crown's technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically-charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio. For more information, please visit WWW.CROWNEK.COM .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should" or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Crown Electrokinetics and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Crown Electrokinetics' periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Crown Electrokinetics undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

