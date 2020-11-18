CVG Announces Participation In The Bank Of America Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, will present at the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on December 1, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Management will also meet virtually with investors registered for the conference. A link to the webcast can be accessed through the investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.cvgrp.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The presentation material will also be posted on the Company Website and be archived there for a period of 30 days.

For further information, please contact [email protected].

About CVG

CVG (through its subsidiaries) is a diversified industrial company and leading provider of seating systems, warehouse automation subsystems, wire harnesses, plastic parts, and mechanical assemblies for many markets including the following: trucking, construction, retail, military, bus, agricultural, and off-road recreational markets. Information about CVG and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

