Sutro Biopharma Announces the Appointment of Diana Landa as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Annie Chang as Head of Investor Relations

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation oncology therapeutics, announced today the appointment of two executives to the Company's leadership team. Diana Landa has joined as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Annie Chang has joined as Head of Investor Relations.

"Sutro's successes over the past year are substantiated by the growth of our team," said Bill Newell, Sutro's Chief Executive Officer. "The addition of Diana is indicative of the focus on clinical excellence; Annie will continue to shape our public presence as we deliver value to patients and stakeholders, alike."

Diana Landa brings to Sutro 20 years of global regulatory affairs experience with new product development and marketed product life-cycle management. Prior to Sutro, Ms. Landa was the Executive Director of Global Regulatory Affairs at Amgen, a role in which she provided leadership for a large portfolio of products, acted as regulatory lead, and oversaw health authority interactions. Prior to Amgen, Ms. Landa held positions at Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals and Baxter Healthcare. She received a B.A. in Biochemistry from LaSalle University and a M.S. in Regulatory Affairs/Quality Assurance from Temple University, School of Pharmacy.

"Diana brings a robust level of experience within the regulatory landscape," said Dr. Arturo Molina, Chief Medical Officer of Sutro Biopharma. "She has a proven track record of shaping preclinical, CMC and clinical regulatory strategies and securing product approvals. As we continue to advance our clinical pipeline and move towards important regulatory milestones, Diana's background and track record of success will be a valuable addition to the Sutro team."

Annie Chang brings to Sutro over 15 years of experience in various strategic corporate and advisory roles. She joins Sutro from Solebury Trout, where she was a Vice President of Investor Relations and led the investor relations and communications programs for various companies in the biotechnology space. Prior to joining Solebury Trout, she worked in corporate development for technology companies, asset management at an investment fund, and investment banking at Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan. Ms. Chang has a B.S. in Finance from New York University and an MBA from INSEAD.

"Annie brings a unique and strategic view to investor relations from her experience in investment banking and corporate finance," said Ed Albini, Sutro's Chief Financial Officer. "We are pleased to welcome her to the team at this exciting time for Sutro, as we continue to advance our clinical programs and collaborations with partners benefiting from our proprietary technology."

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., located in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company. Using precise protein engineering and rational design, Sutro is advancing next-generation oncology therapeutics.

Sutro's proprietary and integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform XpressCF® and site-specific conjugation platform XpressCF+™ led to the discovery of STRO-001 and STRO-002, Sutro's first two internally-developed ADCs. STRO-001 is a CD74-targeting ADC currently being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical trial of patients with advanced B-cell malignancies, including multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. STRO-001 was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for multiple myeloma in October 2018. STRO-002 is a folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC, currently being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical trial of patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. This is the second product candidate to be evaluated in clinical trials resulting from Sutro's XpressCF® and XpressCF+™ technology platforms. A third program, CC-99712 (BCMA-targeting ADC), which is part of Sutro's collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (formerly Celgene Corporation), is enrolling patients for its Phase 1 clinical trial of patients with multiple myeloma. Sutro's proprietary technology was responsible for the discovery and manufacturing of CC-99712, for which Bristol Myers Squibb has worldwide development and commercialization rights. Sutro is entitled to development and regulatory milestone payments and tiered royalties from Bristol Myers Squibb for this BCMA ADC. Sutro is dedicated to transforming the lives of cancer patients by creating medicines with improved therapeutic profiles for areas of unmet need.

To date, Sutro has designed cytokine-based immuno-oncology therapies, ADCs, vaccines and bispecific antibodies primarily directed at clinically-validated and clinically-precedented (?) targets for which the current standard of care is suboptimal.

Sutro's platform allows it to accelerate discovery and development of potential first-in-class and best-in-class molecules through rapid and systematic evaluation of protein structure-activity relationships to create optimized homogeneous product candidates.

In addition to developing its own oncology pipeline, Sutro is collaborating with select pharmaceutical and biotech companies to discover and develop novel, next-generation therapeutics. As the pace of clinical development accelerates, Sutro and its partners are developing therapeutics designed to more efficiently kill tumors without harming healthy cells.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, anticipated preclinical and clinical development activities, timing of clinical trials and announcements of clinical results, potential benefits of the company's product candidates and platform and potential market opportunities for the company's product candidates. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and the timing and results of biotechnology development and potential regulatory approval is inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to the company's ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, clinical trial sites, supply chain and manufacturing facilities, the Company's ability to maintain and recognize the benefits of certain designations received by product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials, the company's ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the company's ability to protect intellectual property, and the Company's commercial collaborations with third parties and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

