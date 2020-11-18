  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
BlackBerry Achieves NSA Approval for BlackBerry UEM

November 18, 2020 | About: NYSE:BB +0% TSX:BB +2.06%

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2020

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that its BlackBerry® Unified Endpoint Manager (UEM) software has achieved National Security Agency (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified Program (CSfC) approval.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

The NSA protects the United States' most critical information and systems against cyberattacks. The CSfC is an important part of the NSA's strategy, ensuring that the U.S. government can leverage the industry's most secure and innovative cybersecurity technologies to accomplish their mission objectives.

"BlackBerry and the NSA share a common mission to help make the nation safer," said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "We are honored to receive approval from the NSA for BlackBerry UEM to be used to protect classified information. This adds to the portfolio of U.S. government certifications BlackBerry has received for UEM, including NIAP, DoDIN APL and FedRAMP."

For more information on BlackBerry certifications, including NIAP, DoDIN APL, FedRAMP and FIPS 140-2, visit BlackBerry.com/Certifications.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerrySpark on Twitter.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-achieves-nsa-approval-for-blackberry-uem-301175811.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited


