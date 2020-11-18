AcuityAds Named One of Deloitte's Enterprise Fast 15 Award Winners

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising channels, received the Deloitte Enterprise Fast 15 award, an awards category that is part of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program. This leadership category recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies in Canada by revenue-growth percentage over the last four years of operation.

AcuityAds' Co-Founder and CEO Tal Hayek comments, "We are extremely honoured to be named yet again to the Deloitte Enterprise 15 list as one of Canada's top technology companies. We are proud to be amongst the thought-leaders with a reputation for innovation in this burgeoning industry."

"We're delighted to recognize Enterprise Fast 15 winners, who are amongst the elite of Canada's technology sector, achieving world-class results and helping shape and transform the industry," said Erica Pretorius, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "Enterprise Fast 15 winners join the ranks of other global leaders across Canada. Their competitive drive, integrity and vision for the future propels and strengthens Canadian innovation. I can't wait to see where they take us moving forward."

The Company also announced that it ranked on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

