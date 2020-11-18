  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
3 High Earnings Return Stocks

These stocks could be high-return investments

November 18, 2020 | About: MUSA -0.59% STKS +1.33% SCS +0.55%

If you pick stocks that more than double the earnings yield that 20-year high-quality corporate bonds are offering to their holders, you could increase your likelihood to unearth value opportunities, in my opinion. These bonds, which imply a very low risk of bankruptcy as they represent corporate loans issued by triple-A, double-A and single A-rated companies, are currently yielding a monthly return of 3.05% to their holders.

Thus, investors may want to consider the following stocks, as they offer earnings returns of more than 6.1% and have price-earnings ratios below 16.4.

Murphy USA Inc

Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) were trading at $133.71 per unit at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $3.82 billion.

The El Dorado, Arkansas-based operator of nearly 1,500 gasoline stores in the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest United States offers an earnings return of 9.3% and has a price-earnings (PE) ratio without non-recurring items (NRI) of 10.73.

The share price has risen 12% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $78.75 to $144.09.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a hold rating with an average target price of $145 per share for this stock.

The One Group Hospitality Inc

Shares of The One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) was trading at a price of $3.01 per unit at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $87.50 million.

The Denver, Colorado-based operator of 55 venues in North America, Europe and the Middle East region offers an earnings return of 12.3% and has a PE without NRI ratio of 8.14.

The stock has fallen by 7.7% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $0.73 to $4.68.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a rating of 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $3.50 per share.

Steelcase Inc

Shares of Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) were trading at $12.76 per unit at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $1.46 billion.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based manufacturer and seller of business equipment and supplies in North America and internationally offers an earnings return of 9% and has a PE without NRI ratio of 11.1.

The stock has fallen by 30.1% over the past year for a 52-week range of $7.02 to $23.02.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating with an average target price of $15 per share for this stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

