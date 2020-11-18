Darsana Capital Partners LP Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Warner Music Group Corp, Sells Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, NovoCure

New York, NY, based Investment company Darsana Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Warner Music Group Corp, Guidewire Software Inc, sells Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, NovoCure, Gray Television Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Darsana Capital Partners LP. As of 2020Q3, Darsana Capital Partners LP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BKNG,
- Added Positions: HLT, WMG, RACE, GWRE,
- Reduced Positions: PTON, NVCR, NFLX, GTN,
- Sold Out: SPR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Darsana Capital Partners LP
- New York Times Co (NYT) - 9,000,000 shares, 19.59% of the total portfolio.
- Ferrari NV (RACE) - 1,200,000 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 5,000,000 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 2,000,000 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
- Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 1,700,000 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32%
Darsana Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2081.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.83%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of .Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $83.54. The stock is now traded at around $103.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of .Added: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 38.98%. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 4,864,270 shares as of .Added: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $112.39. The stock is now traded at around $113.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Darsana Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.8 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Reduced: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Darsana Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 32%. The sale prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $102.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.74%. Darsana Capital Partners LP still held 1,700,000 shares as of .Reduced: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
Darsana Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 22.06%. The sale prices were between $58.05 and $111.31, with an estimated average price of $79.67. The stock is now traded at around $121.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. Darsana Capital Partners LP still held 1,325,000 shares as of .Reduced: Gray Television Inc (GTN)
Darsana Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in Gray Television Inc by 23.29%. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $16.06, with an estimated average price of $14.6. The stock is now traded at around $17.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Darsana Capital Partners LP still held 4,192,070 shares as of .
