Brandywine Trust Co Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Worthington Industries Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc

Hockessin, DE, based Investment company Brandywine Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Worthington Industries Inc, sells Slack Technologies Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Brandywine Trust Co owns 30 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WOR,

WOR, Added Positions: SPY,

SPY, Reduced Positions: CPB, WFC, ABBV, ABT,

CPB, WFC, ABBV, ABT, Sold Out: WORK, CRWD, TENB,

Campbell Soup Co (CPB) - 3,850,558 shares, 70.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 143,568 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.4% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 150,158 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.76% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 31,866 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.42% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 32 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.

Brandywine Trust Co initiated holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.32 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $53.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Brandywine Trust Co added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 63.42%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $360.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 31,866 shares as of .

Brandywine Trust Co sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.

Brandywine Trust Co sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52.

Brandywine Trust Co sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.99 and $41.34, with an estimated average price of $34.26.