Majedie Asset Management Ltd Buys Micron Technology Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Sells Etsy Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Kroger Co

London, X0, based Investment company Majedie Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Micron Technology Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Citigroup Inc, MGM Resorts International, sells Etsy Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Kroger Co, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Majedie Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Majedie Asset Management Ltd owns 77 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XPO, WSC, MGM, LOPE, AEO,

XPO, WSC, MGM, LOPE, AEO, Added Positions: MU, FISV, NXPI, C, IBM, SIX, IAA, TCOM, FCX, WH, CCL, MOS, BWXT, EFX, ON, USFD, ANTM, CPA, DAL, ZBH, IONS, ILMN, SOHU, BMA, MMYT,

MU, FISV, NXPI, C, IBM, SIX, IAA, TCOM, FCX, WH, CCL, MOS, BWXT, EFX, ON, USFD, ANTM, CPA, DAL, ZBH, IONS, ILMN, SOHU, BMA, MMYT, Reduced Positions: GOLD, ETSY, EBAY, BSX, AMZN, BDX, PYPL, EA, NEM, LMT, MELI, TSM, MSFT, CBOE, BKNG, TMUS, GFI, FB, RE, SBSW, MDT, URI, XOM, EDU, PFE, ICE, GOOGL, TTWO, GSK, CCK, TOT, EQNR, MRK, MRVL, SQM, LYV, FRC, CNHI, CDK, VIAC, ALC, CCJ, TAL,

GOLD, ETSY, EBAY, BSX, AMZN, BDX, PYPL, EA, NEM, LMT, MELI, TSM, MSFT, CBOE, BKNG, TMUS, GFI, FB, RE, SBSW, MDT, URI, XOM, EDU, PFE, ICE, GOOGL, TTWO, GSK, CCK, TOT, EQNR, MRK, MRVL, SQM, LYV, FRC, CNHI, CDK, VIAC, ALC, CCJ, TAL, Sold Out: KR, MMC, SGEN,

For the details of Majedie Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/majedie+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 7,135,188 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.29% Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 5,020,016 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 1,259,926 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.8% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 1,022,951 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 592,970 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.31%

Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.02 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $83.16. The stock is now traded at around $105.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 81,284 shares as of .

Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 333,745 shares as of .

Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $19.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 209,200 shares as of .

Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.94 and $102.49, with an estimated average price of $90.53. The stock is now traded at around $85.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 54,836 shares as of .

Majedie Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 225,202 shares as of .

Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 243.01%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 277,028 shares as of .

Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 73.99%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 275,017 shares as of .

Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $117.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 137,564 shares as of .

Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 160.61%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 285,869 shares as of .

Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in IAA Inc by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $38.04 and $53.62, with an estimated average price of $46.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 284,102 shares as of .

Majedie Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 50.49%. The purchase prices were between $25.64 and $32, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $35.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 228,359 shares as of .

Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Etsy Inc by 31.71%. The sale prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $128.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Majedie Asset Management Ltd still held 368,172 shares as of .

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.42%. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3135.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Majedie Asset Management Ltd still held 7,931 shares as of .

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 50.95%. The sale prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $242.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Majedie Asset Management Ltd still held 16,487 shares as of .