Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC Buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Liberty Latin America, Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Coca-Cola Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Liberty Latin America, sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Coca-Cola Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FMX,

FMX, Added Positions: LILAK,

LILAK, Reduced Positions: BUD, BRK.B,

BUD, BRK.B, Sold Out: KO,

For the details of Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cook+%26+bynum+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 145,051 shares, 29.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.62% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 569,885 shares, 29.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.61% Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 3,335,417 shares, 26.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.12% Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) - 192,222 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA) - 449,573 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $54.32 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $58.41. The stock is now traded at around $73.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.46%. The holding were 192,222 shares as of .

Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 3,335,417 shares as of .

Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09.