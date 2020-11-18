  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC Buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Liberty Latin America, Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Coca-Cola Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: LILAK +2.09% FMX +0.36% KO +0.56%

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Liberty Latin America, sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Coca-Cola Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 145,051 shares, 29.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.62%
  2. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 569,885 shares, 29.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.61%
  3. Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 3,335,417 shares, 26.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.12%
  4. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) - 192,222 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA) - 449,573 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $54.32 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $58.41. The stock is now traded at around $73.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.46%. The holding were 192,222 shares as of .

Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 3,335,417 shares as of .

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09.



