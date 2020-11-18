  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Phoenician Capital LLC Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells eXp World Holdings Inc, Jet2 PLC

November 18, 2020

Investment company Phoenician Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells eXp World Holdings Inc, Jet2 PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Phoenician Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Phoenician Capital LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $97 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Phoenician Capital LLC
  1. goeasy Ltd (EHMEF) - 400,000 shares, 20.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
  2. Dino Polska SA (DNP) - 205,741 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio.
  3. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 100,000 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) - 256,760 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.79%
  5. Norwegian Finans Holding ASA (NWEGF) - 1,411,189 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Phoenician Capital LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.34%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Jet2 PLC (DRTGF)

Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in Jet2 PLC. The sale prices were between $6.9 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $8.9.



