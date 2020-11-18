  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Nishkama Capital, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Workday Inc, Rocket Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Pinterest Inc, Smartsheet Inc

Investment company Nishkama Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Workday Inc, Rocket Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Magnite Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Pinterest Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, STMicroelectronics NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nishkama Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Nishkama Capital, LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Nishkama Capital, LLC
  1. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 202,300 shares, 15.18% of the total portfolio.
  2. Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 2,911,031 shares, 14.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  3. Gartner Inc (IT) - 209,015 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,260 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Workday Inc (WDAY) - 58,853 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3135.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.16%. The holding were 4,260 shares as of .

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $226.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.82%. The holding were 58,853 shares as of .

New Purchase: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.74 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $23.35. The stock is now traded at around $22.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 512,158 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.23. The stock is now traded at around $97.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 85,974 shares as of .

New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 1,004,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Azul SA (AZUL)

Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in Azul SA. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $16.73, with an estimated average price of $12.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 410,741 shares as of .

Added: Adient PLC (ADNT)

Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Adient PLC by 542.57%. The purchase prices were between $15.3 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $17.42. The stock is now traded at around $28.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 71,107 shares as of .

Added: Despegar.com Corp (DESP)

Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Despegar.com Corp by 129.36%. The purchase prices were between $6.18 and $9.02, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 271,948 shares as of .

Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $48.35.

Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.52 and $106.06, with an estimated average price of $90.9.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75.

Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $57.65 and $74.34, with an estimated average price of $66.91.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $16.42 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $19.11.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01.



