Evergreen Capital Management Llc Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Evergreen Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evergreen Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Evergreen Capital Management Llc owns 415 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 1,529,556 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 214.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 323,456 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,904,787 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,246,304 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 372,211 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.18%

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $23.57 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 786,179 shares as of .

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.63 and $5.09, with an estimated average price of $4.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,615,229 shares as of .

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 284,652 shares as of .

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 207,177 shares as of .

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $27.81. The stock is now traded at around $31.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 209,722 shares as of .

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $19.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 287,384 shares as of .

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 214.88%. The purchase prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 1,529,556 shares as of .

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 109.81%. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $15.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,023,754 shares as of .

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP by 577.23%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.67. The stock is now traded at around $8.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,064,756 shares as of .

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in TC Pipelines LP by 471.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 202,825 shares as of .

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in EnLink Midstream LLC by 6306.29%. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $3.14, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $3.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,457,110 shares as of .

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 110.91%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 253,125 shares as of .

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $59.78 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $73.16.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $117.77 and $154.84, with an estimated average price of $134.44.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pacific Coast Oil Trust. The sale prices were between $0.07 and $0.47, with an estimated average price of $0.23.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.29.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tenaris SA. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $11.83.