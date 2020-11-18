Evergreen Capital Management Llc Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Evergreen Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evergreen Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Evergreen Capital Management Llc owns 415 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VRP, HIO, REM, FNF, MGP, CTRE, SWKS, ATVI, BIPC, SQM, LEN.B, IWS, ONB, COG, ONEM, NBLX, GSY, SPYX, DSI, OR, ZM, ZG, BSV, TJX, SCHZ, RDS.A, PM, DUK, ESGU, EQX, ETSY, EL, SILJ, ISTB, WDAY, APD, FCAU, CHTR, CI, REGI, XLG, GLW, CTVA, LYG, SAN, NOK, MUFG,
- Added Positions: VMBS, AGNC, PAGP, TCP, PRU, ENLC, BAC, MPW, AMJ, SLRC, CSCO, INTC, IJR, RTLR, PHYS, GOOS, ORCL, AMLP, PFF, T, ANGL, HFC, JPM, IXC, VDE, BABA, QQQ, IWF, GOOG, ENBL, KGC, LULU, VNQ, VEA, IWD, KMI, SGDM, EMLC, ABT, ABBV, MO, BLK, BMY, CAH, DIS, ETN, EA, GBDC, HPQ, EFAV, IWM, JNJ, LOW, MA, MRK, NTAP, PCI, SCHA, GLD, RWR, SBUX, UNH, UNM, VFC, VOO, VTI, VWO, VZ, WDC, ACN, ADBE, AEG, AMT, ANSS, ASML, AZN, BAX, BIO, BTI, AVGO, CAT, CB, CL, CMCSA, CMI, DHR, DRI, DOCU, EW, ENB, HD, ITW, INFY, IBM, ISRG, EWA, EWW, EWS, EFA, EWU, QUAL, LIN, LMT, MTG, MDLZ, IIF, NSC, NVS, NVO, PSX, BOND, TROW, PG, PLD, PEG, RTX, RY, SPGI, CRM, SNY, SAP, SLB, XLRE, SRE, JNK, SDY, SMFG, SYNA, TGT, TXN, TMO, TRTX, TSN, V, WMT, WMB, XYL, ZTS,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, GBIL, SHY, PSLV, UPS, VCSH, AAPL, GDX, VYM, CEF, AMZN, OCSL, ALLO, VIG, BXP, QCOM, NKE, BRK.B, FDX, MSFT, SQ, PVG, UBER, VNOM, NLY, IVW, LEVI, PENN, MINT, SCHO, BKNG, CLX, MBB, OEF, JPST, MPLX, VUG, EPD, NVDA, GDXJ, VGSH, DELL, TSM, VGIT, BPMP, ET, MMP, RWT, VB, VEU, WES, GOOGL, AY, BBVA, CCJ, CVX, CTXS, CVI, DLTR, DSL, EMR, EOG, XOM, IEMG, EWJ, SLV, IVV, EEM, KL, NEP, SHLX, BIL, TOTL, STT, TSLA, TOT, USB, USDP, VTV, VSS, VTIP, WFC, MMM, AMAT, ADP, BK, BDX, BA, CHKP, C, KO, COP, COST, CVS, DHI, DCP, DISCA, EVV, EIM, ECL, FIBK, FISV, GNW, GSAT, GS, HPE, ING, IAU, IEF, IJH, AGG, LBRDA, MCD, MCK, EDD, NVGS, NRZ, NEM, NEE, NKX, NUV, PANW, PPG, RWM, PWR, RDS.B, RGLD, SCHF, XLK, SVC, TK, TEI, VNQI, VIAC, Z,
- Sold Out: LEN, MHK, FFIV, ROYTL, PAAS, SCHP, BXMT, IEI, VRTX, TS, SYK, GILD, PACW, NGL, MFC, CNXM, BSM,
For the details of EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evergreen+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 1,529,556 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 214.88%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 323,456 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,904,787 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,246,304 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 372,211 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.18%
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $23.57 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 786,179 shares as of .New Purchase: Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc (HIO)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.63 and $5.09, with an estimated average price of $4.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,615,229 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (REM)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 284,652 shares as of .New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 207,177 shares as of .New Purchase: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $27.81. The stock is now traded at around $31.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 209,722 shares as of .New Purchase: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $19.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 287,384 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 214.88%. The purchase prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 1,529,556 shares as of .Added: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 109.81%. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $15.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,023,754 shares as of .Added: Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP by 577.23%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.67. The stock is now traded at around $8.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,064,756 shares as of .Added: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in TC Pipelines LP by 471.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 202,825 shares as of .Added: EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in EnLink Midstream LLC by 6306.29%. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $3.14, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $3.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,457,110 shares as of .Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 110.91%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 253,125 shares as of .Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $59.78 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $73.16.Sold Out: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1.Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $117.77 and $154.84, with an estimated average price of $134.44.Sold Out: Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYTL)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pacific Coast Oil Trust. The sale prices were between $0.07 and $0.47, with an estimated average price of $0.23.Sold Out: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.29.Sold Out: Tenaris SA (TS)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tenaris SA. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $11.83.
