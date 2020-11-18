Aravt Global Llc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Five Below Inc, Sells Visa Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Autodesk Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Aravt Global Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Five Below Inc, sells Visa Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Autodesk Inc, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aravt Global Llc. As of 2020Q3, Aravt Global Llc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, FIVE,

BABA, FIVE, Reduced Positions: V, PYPL, ADSK, CHTR, MSFT, GDDY, TDG, NOW, GOOGL, MTN, BKI,

V, PYPL, ADSK, CHTR, MSFT, GDDY, TDG, NOW, GOOGL, MTN, BKI, Sold Out: ADBE,

For the details of ARAVT GLOBAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aravt+global+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 97,274 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.77% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 220,618 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.12% Visa Inc (V) - 198,559 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 154,435 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.26% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 106,303 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. New Position

Aravt Global Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $256.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.47%. The holding were 106,303 shares as of .

Aravt Global Llc initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.83 and $136.68, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $152.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 76,219 shares as of .

Aravt Global Llc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25.