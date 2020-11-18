Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys PennyMac Financial Services Inc, KB Home, Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Sells Wells Fargo, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Masco Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys PennyMac Financial Services Inc, KB Home, Taylor Morrison Home Corp, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, Toll Brothers Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Masco Corp, Lennar Corp, Synovus Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2020Q3, Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 83 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 2,668,290 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.48% PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 1,287,640 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.37% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 523,424 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 652,355 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.05% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,848,918 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $29.04 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $34.87. The stock is now traded at around $34.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 412,663 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $42.92. The stock is now traded at around $47.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 260,426 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Ameris Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $20.37 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $23.51. The stock is now traded at around $35.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 466,227 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.28 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $39.81. The stock is now traded at around $55.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 290,706 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $12.46. The stock is now traded at around $13.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 866,520 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.05 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 298,445 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc by 55.37%. The purchase prices were between $39.86 and $59.04, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,287,640 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 50.15%. The purchase prices were between $18.62 and $25.99, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 1,738,137 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Signature Bank by 70.14%. The purchase prices were between $82.49 and $111.58, with an estimated average price of $99.68. The stock is now traded at around $109.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 329,183 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 54.61%. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 659,489 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 35.06%. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $40.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,633,737 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc by 39.49%. The purchase prices were between $26.81 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $30.08. The stock is now traded at around $34.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 900,709 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $49.65 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $55.91.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Meridian Corp. The sale prices were between $12.75 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $14.97.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.33 and $13.57, with an estimated average price of $11.87.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Korn Ferry. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $29.58.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $34.5 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $37.02.