Harris Associates L P Buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Flowserve Corp, Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Pinterest Inc

Investment company Harris Associates L P (Current Portfolio) buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Flowserve Corp, Post Holdings Inc, ManpowerGroup Inc, sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Pinterest Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Moody's Corporation during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harris Associates L P. As of 2020Q3, Harris Associates L P owns 132 stocks with a total value of $41.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,447,993 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.66% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 72,021,592 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 2,750,406 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.64% TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) - 14,709,702 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.04% General Motors Co (GM) - 44,718,820 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%

Harris Associates L P initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 17,719,296 shares as of .

Harris Associates L P initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $59.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 439,160 shares as of .

Harris Associates L P initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 664,760 shares as of .

Harris Associates L P initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $150.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,925 shares as of .

Harris Associates L P added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 229.28%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $176.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,942,608 shares as of .

Harris Associates L P added to a holding in Flowserve Corp by 702.06%. The purchase prices were between $26.57 and $32.34, with an estimated average price of $29.13. The stock is now traded at around $33.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,401,745 shares as of .

Harris Associates L P added to a holding in Post Holdings Inc by 65.98%. The purchase prices were between $82.36 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $87.22. The stock is now traded at around $100.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,983,752 shares as of .

Harris Associates L P added to a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc by 38.00%. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $78.17, with an estimated average price of $71.8. The stock is now traded at around $88.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,296,244 shares as of .

Harris Associates L P added to a holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $9.06 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.71. The stock is now traded at around $12.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,209,616 shares as of .

Harris Associates L P added to a holding in Sealed Air Corp by 375.08%. The purchase prices were between $32.4 and $41.76, with an estimated average price of $38.04. The stock is now traded at around $44.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 684,300 shares as of .

Harris Associates L P sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $211.99 and $314.25, with an estimated average price of $261.94.

Harris Associates L P sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77.

Harris Associates L P sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $62.39 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $78.1.