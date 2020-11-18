Oasis Management Co Ltd. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Agora Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells 58.com Inc, LexinFintech Holdings, Baozun Inc

Investment company Oasis Management Co Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Agora Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sea, iClick Interactive Asia Group, sells 58.com Inc, LexinFintech Holdings, Baozun Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oasis Management Co Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Oasis Management Co Ltd. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, API, MU, SE, ICLK, SNE, KC, IPHI,

BABA, API, MU, SE, ICLK, SNE, KC, IPHI, Added Positions: NFH,

NFH, Reduced Positions: BZUN, BIDU, ACMR, DIS, TWTR, HUYA, MLCO,

BZUN, BIDU, ACMR, DIS, TWTR, HUYA, MLCO, Sold Out: WUBA, LX, PYPL, LIND, H, NIO, AAPL,

ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 300,000 shares, 20.30% of the total portfolio. Stratus Properties Inc (STRS) - 1,123,065 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 71,827 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. New Position KRANESHARES TR (KWEB) - 300,000 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 150,100 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.71%

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $256.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.54%. The holding were 71,827 shares as of .

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.32 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 107,228 shares as of .

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of .

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $170.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 169,074 shares as of .

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Sony Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.16 and $83.45, with an estimated average price of $77.65. The stock is now traded at around $89.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of .

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in New Frontier Health Corp by 100.10%. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $8.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 120,060 shares as of .

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $13.27, with an estimated average price of $8.71.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $8.53.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $47.98 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $53.71.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35.