W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Whirlpool Corp, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Investment company W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Whirlpool Corp, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Pinterest Inc, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC. As of 2020Q3, W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QQQ, WHR, MRTX, ZM, PINS, PTON, ROKU, SQ, CWEN, TWTR, FDX, TTWO, BBY, UPS, COST, AAPL, DHR, DAR, EPAM, AWK, IBKR, WST, ABMD, AES, DE, BRO, CHD, PG, APD, TXG, LNT, KNSL, MOS, CINF, GLW, ROL, PGR, LPX, MKC, CNP, LAD, FCX, HRB, LIN, STX, FLO, AMGN, GIS, SJM, CMCSA, HAS, PKG, BMY, MXIM, JNJ, TGNA, VST, ADM, HBI, CSCO, ETN, WSO, HPQ, CMI, PBCT, MRK, MSM, FNB, MDU, WU, EMN, SON, NVT, STLD, PFG, NRG, PFE, VIAC, NUE, IPG, OMC, MPC, PM, CVX, HBAN, HFC, LEG, UNM, HAL,

QQQ, WHR, MRTX, ZM, PINS, PTON, ROKU, SQ, CWEN, TWTR, FDX, TTWO, BBY, UPS, COST, AAPL, DHR, DAR, EPAM, AWK, IBKR, WST, ABMD, AES, DE, BRO, CHD, PG, APD, TXG, LNT, KNSL, MOS, CINF, GLW, ROL, PGR, LPX, MKC, CNP, LAD, FCX, HRB, LIN, STX, FLO, AMGN, GIS, SJM, CMCSA, HAS, PKG, BMY, MXIM, JNJ, TGNA, VST, ADM, HBI, CSCO, ETN, WSO, HPQ, CMI, PBCT, MRK, MSM, FNB, MDU, WU, EMN, SON, NVT, STLD, PFG, NRG, PFE, VIAC, NUE, IPG, OMC, MPC, PM, CVX, HBAN, HFC, LEG, UNM, HAL, Added Positions: GLDM, BKLN, SRLN, VLO, FTSL, HYG, HYLB, JNK,

GLDM, BKLN, SRLN, VLO, FTSL, HYG, HYLB, JNK, Reduced Positions: SHY, VGSH, SCHO, QUAL, IEMG, LQD, SHYG, IEF, NEAR, AAXJ, TLT, JPST, TSLA, GNRC, IBB, DGRO, Z, SUB, DVYE,

SHY, VGSH, SCHO, QUAL, IEMG, LQD, SHYG, IEF, NEAR, AAXJ, TLT, JPST, TSLA, GNRC, IBB, DGRO, Z, SUB, DVYE, Sold Out: QDEL, SGEN, BJ, DOCU, SPCE, TDOC, NEM, STMP, ODFL, LULU, NVDA, NFLX, CLX, REGN, WMB, SAM, ATVI, MRNA, ZNGA, CABO, SLGN, ROK, KR, MNST, CTXS, SMG, THO, ADT, ALB, IFF, XOM, DPZ, COG, EQT,

For the details of W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/w.+e.+donoghue+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 1,049,622 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 205,276 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.38% ISHARES TRUST (SHYG) - 330,574 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.91% ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 135,825 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.38% iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 97,715 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $292.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 23,886 shares as of .

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.04 and $185, with an estimated average price of $165.63. The stock is now traded at around $191.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 14,409 shares as of .

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.26 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $136.56. The stock is now traded at around $229.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,260 shares as of .

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $63.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 39,143 shares as of .

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $401.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,489 shares as of .

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $237.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,549 shares as of .

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.73 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $18.89.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $41.28.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

W. E. Donoghue & Co., LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45.