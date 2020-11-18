Juniper Hill Capital Management, LP Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Sells Livongo Health Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Upwork Inc

Investment company Juniper Hill Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, sells Livongo Health Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Upwork Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Juniper Hill Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, Juniper Hill Capital Management, LP owns 4 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 1,261,572 shares, 53.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.37% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 669,200 shares, 24.86% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 641,500 shares, 16.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 520,231 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Juniper Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.86%. The holding were 669,200 shares as of .

Juniper Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $86.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.13%. The holding were 641,500 shares as of .

Juniper Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.37%. The purchase prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.29%. The holding were 1,261,572 shares as of .

Juniper Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16.

Juniper Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52.

Juniper Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $13.4 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $14.95.