Seaward Management Limited Partnership Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells Intel Corp, Total SE, Schlumberger

Boston, MA, based Investment company Seaward Management Limited Partnership (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, sells Intel Corp, Total SE, Schlumberger, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, MarketAxess Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seaward Management Limited Partnership. As of 2020Q3, Seaward Management Limited Partnership owns 263 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



AMD, IGSB, VYM, AEM, CNI, DRI, F, HUBS, SLV, SEE, SQ, TT, TFC, VXF, VEEV, Added Positions: BRK.B, BSV, JNJ, V, MSFT, RTX, GOOGL, AMZN, ABT, TER, SUB, WMT, OTIS, MRK, JPM, FB, EBAY, CL, BSX, IJR, SPLK, DIS, TSLA, CAT, NTRS, NKE, SYK, MCD, DEO, AMGN, TGT, AMT, BA, VCSH, VRTX, QCOM, PYPL, CLX, NVS, KO, MKC, LOW, LMT, EL, LRCX, IJS, IWR, EFA,

INTC, AAPL, SLB, HD, VEA, IJH, ORCL, VEU, MDY, VOO, CVX, CARR, VWO, ROP, NOK, MDLZ, EW, SO, MKTX, ABBV, VB, CB, MMM, ADP, WFC, VZ, YUM, MMC, WY, NSC, PFE, WM, PM, STT, VAR, VTI, XLF, XLRE, UNH, CTVA, APD, ALL, AXP, ADI, ASB, T, BRKL, COF, CDK, CHKP, CTSH, CMCSA, GLW, LLY, D, DOW, DUK, ES, GE, GIS, DVY, IWB, IWM, IYF, ACWX, DSI, Sold Out: TOT, RDS.A, CNBKA, VSS,

For the details of SEAWARD MANAGEMENT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seaward+management+limited+partnership/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,965,185 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 482,374 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 220,147 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 766,412 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,195 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 71,370 shares as of .

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $88.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,632 shares as of .

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,386 shares as of .

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,438 shares as of .

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $108.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,196 shares as of .

Seaward Management Limited Partnership initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $118.34 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $127.22. The stock is now traded at around $147.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,702 shares as of .

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 69.67%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 60,575 shares as of .

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 209,653 shares as of .

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 111.96%. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,660 shares as of .

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 32.62%. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $231.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,216 shares as of .

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $222.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 873 shares as of .

Seaward Management Limited Partnership added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $64.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,507 shares as of .

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Century Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $63.64 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $70.9.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $97.15 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.14.