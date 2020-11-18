Pura Vida Investments, Llc Buys The Cooper Inc, PPD Inc, Outset Medical Inc, Sells LHC Group Inc, LivaNova PLC, Inspire Medical Systems Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Pura Vida Investments, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Cooper Inc, PPD Inc, Outset Medical Inc, Vericel Corp, Acutus Medical Inc, sells LHC Group Inc, LivaNova PLC, Inspire Medical Systems Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, OraSure Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pura Vida Investments, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Pura Vida Investments, Llc owns 145 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: COO, PPD, OM, VCEL, AFIB, NTRA, PACB, LSF, HZNP, BMY, SDGR, QTRX, HAE, TELA, BLFS, BNR, OPCH, NVRO, CMPS, ITCI, CUTR, KURA, AVTR, RAPT, CRBP, TPB, MIST, AUPH, BMRN, CRIS, EPIX, TSHA, PRLD,

Added Positions: PSNL, QTNT, STAA, ADPT, CNMD, ICUI, ESTA, TXG, PROF, TRIL, INOV, OTIC, FPRX, MSON, GH, AVDL, ZBH, BCRX, NARI, FOLD, VRAY, IVC, DXCM, APYX, LYRA, ITMR, KIDS, ARDX,

Reduced Positions: LHCG, INSP, NSTG, IMVT, TWST, XENT, ATRC, IMMU, CLDX, ALXN, DMTK, SILK, NVTA, LQDA, SIBN, KRMD, SVRA, AGTC, RCM, FLDM,

Sold Out: LIVN, BSX, OSUR, MRK, MNTA, ABM, CERS, CPRX, TRS, MRSN, MYOK, TGTX, GTH, XLRN, AMRN, FLXN, CNST, QURE, BTAI, RVNC, VSTM, LEGN, STSA, ZYME, ADRO, ACHV, CATB, APLS,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,057,400 shares, 18.35% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 1,195,000 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. SPDR SERIES TRUST (XBI) - 1,002,900 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 400,000 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV) - 635,000 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $280.08 and $347.78, with an estimated average price of $306.86. The stock is now traded at around $332.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of .

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of .

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Outset Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $60.68, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $60.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 340,000 shares as of .

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.68 and $19.12, with an estimated average price of $16.52. The stock is now traded at around $25.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 899,857 shares as of .

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.5 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 534,998 shares as of .

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.89 and $72.67, with an estimated average price of $56.84. The stock is now traded at around $83.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of .

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Personalis Inc by 509.18%. The purchase prices were between $13.64 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $19.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 531,271 shares as of .

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Quotient Ltd by 140.46%. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $8.35, with an estimated average price of $6.46. The stock is now traded at around $6.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,054,863 shares as of .

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Staar Surgical Co by 39.75%. The purchase prices were between $45.65 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $53.92. The stock is now traded at around $80.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 234.93%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $42.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 223,400 shares as of .

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Conmed Corp by 81.08%. The purchase prices were between $69.87 and $89.2, with an estimated average price of $81.48. The stock is now traded at around $100.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 199,002 shares as of .

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in ICU Medical Inc by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $177.7 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $188.23. The stock is now traded at around $188.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 162,999 shares as of .

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in LivaNova PLC. The sale prices were between $41.91 and $57.81, with an estimated average price of $48.38.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in ABM Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $31.98 and $39.25, with an estimated average price of $36.64.