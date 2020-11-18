  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Pura Vida Investments, Llc Buys The Cooper Inc, PPD Inc, Outset Medical Inc, Sells LHC Group Inc, LivaNova PLC, Inspire Medical Systems Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: PSNL +2.1% QTNT -1.14% STAA -1.94% ADPT +4.65% CNMD +0.85% ICUI -0.79% COO -0.45% PPD +0.13% OM -5.66% VCEL -1.6% AFIB +0.47%

New York, NY, based Investment company Pura Vida Investments, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Cooper Inc, PPD Inc, Outset Medical Inc, Vericel Corp, Acutus Medical Inc, sells LHC Group Inc, LivaNova PLC, Inspire Medical Systems Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, OraSure Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pura Vida Investments, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Pura Vida Investments, Llc owns 145 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pura+vida+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,057,400 shares, 18.35% of the total portfolio.
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 1,195,000 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio.
  3. SPDR SERIES TRUST (XBI) - 1,002,900 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio.
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 400,000 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio.
  5. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV) - 635,000 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $280.08 and $347.78, with an estimated average price of $306.86. The stock is now traded at around $332.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Outset Medical Inc (OM)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Outset Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $60.68, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $60.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 340,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.68 and $19.12, with an estimated average price of $16.52. The stock is now traded at around $25.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 899,857 shares as of .

New Purchase: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.5 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 534,998 shares as of .

New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.89 and $72.67, with an estimated average price of $56.84. The stock is now traded at around $83.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of .

Added: Personalis Inc (PSNL)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Personalis Inc by 509.18%. The purchase prices were between $13.64 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $19.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 531,271 shares as of .

Added: Quotient Ltd (QTNT)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Quotient Ltd by 140.46%. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $8.35, with an estimated average price of $6.46. The stock is now traded at around $6.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,054,863 shares as of .

Added: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Staar Surgical Co by 39.75%. The purchase prices were between $45.65 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $53.92. The stock is now traded at around $80.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Added: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 234.93%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $42.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 223,400 shares as of .

Added: Conmed Corp (CNMD)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Conmed Corp by 81.08%. The purchase prices were between $69.87 and $89.2, with an estimated average price of $81.48. The stock is now traded at around $100.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 199,002 shares as of .

Added: ICU Medical Inc (ICUI)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in ICU Medical Inc by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $177.7 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $188.23. The stock is now traded at around $188.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 162,999 shares as of .

Sold Out: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in LivaNova PLC. The sale prices were between $41.91 and $57.81, with an estimated average price of $48.38.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Sold Out: OraSure Technologies Inc (OSUR)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09.

Sold Out: Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in ABM Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $31.98 and $39.25, with an estimated average price of $36.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC. Also check out:

1. PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)